The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that strong winds along the coast will intensify through the afternoon bringing severe and possibly damaging gusts.
Westerly winds across the ranges and south eastern NSW are currently strengthening, with a cold front moving through Bass Strait.
Conditions in Nowra have been increasing across the morning with winds recorded at 45kmh at 11am with gusts already peaking at nearly 60kmh.
Further inlands, gusts have already reached around 85kmh in regions like Bowral and Moss Vale, while further South Goulburn had peak gusts of around 75kmh by 10am.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
