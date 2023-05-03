Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News
Free

Damaging wind warning for much of eastern NSW

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
May 3 2023 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meterology's map of dangerous and damaging winds across Wednesday with large parts of the coast also being hammered by strong westerlies. Screen capture.
The Bureau of Meterology's map of dangerous and damaging winds across Wednesday with large parts of the coast also being hammered by strong westerlies. Screen capture.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that strong winds along the coast will intensify through the afternoon bringing severe and possibly damaging gusts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.