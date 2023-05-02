Oberon is a finalist in the NSW Top Tourism Awards for 2023.
NSW Top Tourism Town Awards celebrate the state's diverse and outstanding regional destinations. The Awards provide communities, business chambers, visitor centres and local governments the opportunity to showcase how their town encourages tourism development, increases visitation and drives the visitor economy for the state.
Oberon is a finalist in the category of towns with a population greater than 5,000. It's a mystery where this number comes from, as according to the 2021 census there are 4,605 residents in the 2787 postcode and 2,540 in the town itself, but we're stuck with it.
Voting is open until Friday, May 12, and while it's tempting to say "Vote early and vote often", votes are limited to one per person so it's important for everyone to record their vote as soon as possible, particularly as Oberon is competing with places with much larger populations.
The residents of Oberon are universally proud of the town and what it can offer to visitors. Now is the chance to let everyone across the state know that this is the place to come to to meet friendly locals and experience some great attractions. The town's slogan is "More than you imagine", so let's tell the world how much more that is.
Record your vote for Oberon at https://www.businessnsw.com/events/top-tourism-town-awards-2023-nsw/oberon-finalist
