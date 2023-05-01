Oberon Review
Our People

Wendy Stanton's plants brighten everyone's gardens

By Peter Bowditch
May 2 2023 - 5:00am
If you live in a rental place in Oberon and lawn mowing and garden maintenance are included in the rent, you probably know Wendy Stanton. Her daytime job with Wendy's Mowing helps to keep the town looking nice and is greatly appreciated by the tenants. Of course, she doesn't just maintain rental properties but does the lawns at private residences also.

