One speciality she has is acclimatising plants to Oberon's unique and some would say strange weather. Anyone who has moved to the town from somewhere else would have discovered that the plants they bring with them often don't like the move and suffer badly, but Wendy has shown that with the right kind of care and a process of slowly getting the plants used to Oberon's weather even your favourite pot plants that thrived at your last house can do just as well here.