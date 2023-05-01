If you live in a rental place in Oberon and lawn mowing and garden maintenance are included in the rent, you probably know Wendy Stanton. Her daytime job with Wendy's Mowing helps to keep the town looking nice and is greatly appreciated by the tenants. Of course, she doesn't just maintain rental properties but does the lawns at private residences also.
Another way you might know Wendy is through her stalls at the Farmers' Market, selling plants and knickknacks. The plants in her yard are one of those times where a hobby took over and became bigger and bigger.
Anyone who has ever collected things knows the problem. One purchase, a second acquisition, then putting up shelves for storage, then a shed in the back yard, although in Wendy's case it's hothouses in the yard to take the overflow from the shelves.
As part of her lawn and garden maintenance business she supplies plants for the gardens she looks after. To do this she is always on the lookout for new plants and new varieties of the old favourites. She grows many of the plants for this from seeds of cuttings so it's a wonder that she has any time to actually go out to mow lawns.
"I love plants and flowers, so doing all this doesn't feel like work at all," she said.
"It keeps me busy, maybe too busy, and there always seems to be a new plant to add to the collection, propagate and love."
Wendy's collection of plants shows just how much stuff can fit in the back yard of house on a quarter-acre block. With greenhouses, covered areas to keep the sun off, shelves everywhere and pots on the ground there's not much room to move around but it all seems to work.
One speciality she has is acclimatising plants to Oberon's unique and some would say strange weather. Anyone who has moved to the town from somewhere else would have discovered that the plants they bring with them often don't like the move and suffer badly, but Wendy has shown that with the right kind of care and a process of slowly getting the plants used to Oberon's weather even your favourite pot plants that thrived at your last house can do just as well here.
You can find Wendy and her collection of plants for sale at the Oberon Farmers' Market and if you seek her out on Facebook you can find when the garden in her back yard is open so you can buy the things you need to improve even the best gardens.
