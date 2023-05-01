To find someone who has been working for the same employer for 50 years is remarkable, but Oberon Council has just such an employee,
Terry Bell started working at the council in March 1973. In that time he has done just about every outside job there is and has worked on every piece of plant or equipment that the Council uses to maintain and manage the shire. In a sense, he might have had the same employer for all those years but he has had a multitude of different jobs.
Terry, who carries the inevitable nickname "Ringa", is respected by everyone he has worked with over the decades.
In his 50 years of public service Terry has always delivered quality services to the Oberon community and its visitors, in good times and bad. He has assisted in all sorts of community events and shows in the good times, and cleared up after storms and snow as well as fighting floods and bushfires in the not so good times.
He is a member of the Native Dog Rural Fire Brigade, which he joined in 1969. He has held the Deputy Captain position from 2000 to 2005, 2013 to 2015 and then 2017 to 2021. Terry has also been the Brigade's First Aid Officer since 2003.
In 2020 he received a Premier's Bush Fire Emergency Citation for his significant service during the 2019/2020 bush fire season
Terry is the current President of the Oberon Heritage and Collectors Club and works hard to preserve and share access to heritage collectibles. He has enhanced the Club's collection of items of historical interest relating to the social, cultural, industrial and rural history of Oberon and Australia.
When presenting Terry with an award for his long service, Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam sad: "Terry Bell is an exemplary public servant and an exceptionally good bloke and this certificate is simply recognition of this outstanding service to his community."
"I don't use the term 'good bloke' lightly, but that's exactly what Terry is," the Mayor said later.
Terry Bell is the sort of person who doesn't have much to say about himself, and when asked after the presentation ceremony at the Council to say a few words he just turned to General Manager Gary Wallace and said "Do I have to come to work tomorrow?".
