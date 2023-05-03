Selena's heart is full as she celebrates being a mum Advertising Feature

Selena Pryde is looking forward to spending Mother's Day with her husband Warren and their children Archie, Charli and Lawson. Picture by The Wylde Collective

Ever since she was a little girl, Selena Pryde had dreamt of becoming a mum.

It's been a long and emotional journey, but after experiencing more than 10 years of painful needles, heartache and tears, her dream has become a reality.

Selena will celebrate Mother's Day on May 14 with her husband Warren, two-year-old son Archie, and 11-month-old twins Charli and Lawson.

Selena and Warren's journey to becoming parents has not been easy, with their first obstetrician, after six rounds of IVF, telling them to give up and live life.

But the couple refused, and a few months later found a new obstetrician who shared their mission to become parents. "After my first round, I sadly miscarried, but on my second round, we finally got those two lines," Selena said.

"I was pregnant with twins, but sadly at eight weeks, I had diminishing twin syndrome, but one baby stayed strong, and we welcomed Archie in July 2020."

Selena says due to their difficult journey, the obstetrician advised them not to wait long to try again, and when Archie turned one, they began the IVF process again.

"Every month, my body wouldn't cooperate, so after four months, we opted to go back to injections, and that's where we got to transfer," she said. "The day of transfer, I got the phone call to say my bloods were perfect and that the transfer was around 12pm.

"I can remember looking at the clock and seeing 11.11 and that they thawed two embryos that had survived. I turned to my husband and said 11.11, it will be twins, and then those two lines appeared."

In May 2021, Selena and Warren welcomed Charli and Lawson into the world. "My heart has never felt so full, but also the fear of [having] three children under two was also about to hit."

Warren is a FIFO worker, spending three weeks at home and three weeks away. Selena has support from her amazing friends, but her family and mum live more than 2.5 hours away.

"I do all of it on my own 95 per cent of the time - I have my three kids 24 hours, seven days a week," she said.

"It's a lot, but after going through fertility issues and treatments, they are my everything, so I'm not going to miss anything in their lives, no matter how hard and challenging it is."

Mother's Day this year will be the first time Warren will actually be home, and Selena is hoping for a sleep-in at least.

"Thankfully, Warren is an amazing husband, and he appreciates what I do every day for our family, but it's just nice to have one day that's extra special to us mums."