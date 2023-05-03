Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to make a special treat for your loved ones to share - or to spoil yourself. Australian Eggs has your Mother's Day treats covered with this recipe for Paris Brest with passionfruit curd.
Choux Pastry
3 eggs, lightly beaten, plus 1 extra lightly beaten egg, for brushing
100g unsalted butter, chopped
3 teaspoons caster sugar
1/2 cup (125ml) milk
1/4 cup (60ml) water
3/4 cup (115g) plain flour, sifted
2 tablespoons flaked almonds
600ml thickened cream, whipped to stiff peaks
250g strawberries, hulled and sliced
Extra passionfruit pulp to serve
Icing sugar mixture, for dusting
Passionfruit Curd (makes about two cups)
4 whole eggs
2 egg yolks
3/4 cup (165g) caster sugar
cup (80ml) passionfruit pulp
150g unsalted butter, cold, cut into 1cm cube
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon cornflour
Choux Pastry:
Preheat oven to 200°C (fan-forced). Draw an 18cm round circle on a sheet of baking paper. Turn paper over and line a large oiled round baking tray.
Place butter, sugar, milk, and water in a saucepan over a medium heat. Bring to the boil then remove from the heat immediately, do not allow it to continue to boil. Using a wooden spoon, quickly stir in the flour.
Return pan to the heat. Stir continuously for 3-4 minutes, or until dough pulls away from the side of the pan. Transfer hot dough to the bowl of a stand mixer to cool.
Using a whisk attachment, beat dough on high speed, scraping down the sides. Slowly add 1/2 tablespoon of beaten egg at a time. This should take about 5 minutes and mixture should come together as a smooth dough.
Spoon dough into a piping bag fitted with a large 2cm round nozzle. Pipe a ring of pastry on each side of the marked circle, using of mixture for each circle (they should be slightly overlapping). Pipe a third and final ring on the top using remaining dough. Brush generously with extra egg and scatter with almonds.
Bake pastry for 10 minutes. Without opening the oven door, lower oven temperature to 170°C and bake for a further 30 minutes, or until golden, hollow and puffed. Remove and cool on tray for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Passionfruit Curd:
Assemble:
Paris Brest must be refrigerated after assembly and is best served within 2 hours.
You will need about 3 to 5 passionfruit for this recipe.
Curd can be made up to 3 days in advance. Cover and refrigerate.
Serves eight
The second Sunday of May is almost here which means plans are underway to celebrate Mother's Day once again.
Sunday, May 14 will see families and friends gather to enjoy meals together, give some heartfelt gifts, and celebrate that effort that all mum's put in for their children and partners.
There are an almost infinite number of ways you could spoil your mum this Mother's Day but the most personal and thoughtful ways are always appreciated the most.
Helping out with chores around the home usually gets a big tick, while gifts of course are usually high on the list.
Gifts can range from a handmade card at school or flowers through to clothing or jewellery. If your thinking of getting a gift, stick to your budget and don't forget to consider options like experiences, tickets to shows, or a nice relaxing spa and massage.
Spending time with one another is a great way to spend Mother's Day. Your options will depend on where you live, however a simple picnic in the park, a trip to the movies, or even just being taking out for a delicious meal always seems to be appreciated.
Winery tours along with visits to local stunning open gardens will no doubt be popular as well, with the long range weather forecast pointing to a beautiful weekend.
Ever since she was a little girl, Selena Pryde had dreamt of becoming a mum.
It's been a long and emotional journey, but after experiencing more than 10 years of painful needles, heartache and tears, her dream has become a reality.
Selena will celebrate Mother's Day on May 14 with her husband Warren, two-year-old son Archie, and 11-month-old twins Charli and Lawson.
Selena and Warren's journey to becoming parents has not been easy, with their first obstetrician, after six rounds of IVF, telling them to give up and live life.
But the couple refused, and a few months later found a new obstetrician who shared their mission to become parents. "After my first round, I sadly miscarried, but on my second round, we finally got those two lines," Selena said.
"I was pregnant with twins, but sadly at eight weeks, I had diminishing twin syndrome, but one baby stayed strong, and we welcomed Archie in July 2020."
Selena says due to their difficult journey, the obstetrician advised them not to wait long to try again, and when Archie turned one, they began the IVF process again.
"Every month, my body wouldn't cooperate, so after four months, we opted to go back to injections, and that's where we got to transfer," she said. "The day of transfer, I got the phone call to say my bloods were perfect and that the transfer was around 12pm.
"I can remember looking at the clock and seeing 11.11 and that they thawed two embryos that had survived. I turned to my husband and said 11.11, it will be twins, and then those two lines appeared."
In May 2021, Selena and Warren welcomed Charli and Lawson into the world. "My heart has never felt so full, but also the fear of [having] three children under two was also about to hit."
Warren is a FIFO worker, spending three weeks at home and three weeks away. Selena has support from her amazing friends, but her family and mum live more than 2.5 hours away.
"I do all of it on my own 95 per cent of the time - I have my three kids 24 hours, seven days a week," she said.
"It's a lot, but after going through fertility issues and treatments, they are my everything, so I'm not going to miss anything in their lives, no matter how hard and challenging it is."
Mother's Day this year will be the first time Warren will actually be home, and Selena is hoping for a sleep-in at least.
"Thankfully, Warren is an amazing husband, and he appreciates what I do every day for our family, but it's just nice to have one day that's extra special to us mums."
Selena acknowledged the day could be challenging for women undergoing countless IVF rounds who may never get their dream ending.