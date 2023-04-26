The controversy surrounding horse racing: Arguments for and against the sport

In recent years, horse racing has come under scrutiny for its alleged ties with animal cruelty. Picture Shutterstock

This is sponsored content for Ladbrokes.



For centuries, horse racing has been a widely beloved pastime that continues to enthral audiences around the world. However, in recent years, it has come under scrutiny for its alleged ties with animal cruelty, sparking significant controversy as passionate supporters of this cherished activity clash with those condemning its ethical implications.

Supporters of the sport argue that it brings joy to humans and can even benefit the horse's health, while opponents claim that it takes advantage of animals by forcing them to race for human pleasure. Let's analyse both sides of this continuous discussion.

Arguments in favor of horse racing

Horse racing offers unparalleled excitement and thrills to spectators around the globe. Watching these majestic creatures race is a breathtaking experience, as anticipation builds with each passing second until one horse emerges victorious over its competitors at the finish line.

All those involved feel this excitement, from spectators in the stands who cheer their favourite horses on to jockeys competing against one another on their mounts, making every race a thrilling experience for everyone involved.

Another argument in favour of horse racing is its potential health benefits for horses.



Unlike other sports where animals are used purely for human pleasure, horses in races must undergo intense training and exercise, potentially leading to improved physical conditioning and increased mental stimulation.

In addition to this, horses can develop strong bonds with their jockey by working together as a team, allowing them to become more trusting or even gain an appreciation of their skills as an athlete while participating in races.

Lastly, some people believe that animal-centred industries such as horse racing help keep jobs alive by providing employment opportunities for individuals without any other income source or career prospects otherwise.

As part of this industry, grooms are needed to look after horses before each race begins; trainers are required to provide guidance and ensure safety regulations are met; veterinarians need to check up on injured participants; owners need stewardship; and facility staff must make sure everything runs smoothly during events - all these jobs rely heavily on the sport's continued success.

Arguments against horse racing

On the other hand, there are also arguments against horse racing that point toward animal cruelty being involved in this type of activity.



One such argument claims that due to economic pressures placed upon owners by big betting companies and sponsorships from popular brands within racing communities, they are driven into entering weaker horses into races - knowing full well they won't stand much chance at winning - just so they can receive prize money or sponsorship money afterwards regardless of whether they win or lose.

This can be seen as taking advantage of animals who don't know any better who may compete too hard during races and may lead to something going wrong during the competition itself (i.e., collisions between riders & steeds).

Another argument against horse racing is how exhausting conditions are put on both rider and mount during each event which could potentially cause stress-related injuries or illnesses over time.



Strenuous amounts of training and competition needed prior/afterwards for both parties involved (man & beast) remain competitive among rival entrants within this industry, leading some opponents to believe this type of mistreatment should not be allowed under any circumstances.



No living organism deserves such mistreatment based on economics and future prospects. Instead moral considerations should be given towards fellow lifeforms alike!

Lastly, there have been reports filed linking members from this industry towards animal cruelty due to doping with substances designed solely to increase "performance" levels past average capabilities (both physical/mental).



These unethical methods have been linked to irreversible damage to creatures and has lead to multiple charities speaking out against occurrences happening in international settings.

So, is horse racing unethical?

Opinions on horse racing vary, depending on who you ask and what their stance is. For some, it's an amusement industry staple; for others, it's a brutal by-product of human self-interest that should be abolished to protect animal well-being.

In the end, it is up to an individual's personal judgement and moral compass whether or not horse racing is a justifiable activity that should be sustained.