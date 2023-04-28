For a town with about 3000 residents, Oberon turned out a good crowd for the Anzac Day parade, following from about 400 at the Dawn Service. The parade went from the Council Chambers to the RSL Sub-branch, led by a piper with students from Oberon's three schools carrying the flags of the three military services.
Local RFS volunteers took time off from fighting fires to do traffic control in the adjoining streets and it seemed that anyone who wasn't in the march was on the sidelines watching.
Following the parade there was a wreath-laying ceremony at the RSL Sub-branch's memorial.
As well as wreaths from the various organisations and families of Oberon, there was a special tribute paid by Ali Dalkic on behalf of the people of Turkey. The friendship today between countries that were enemies on that first Anzac Day at Gallipoli was a big part of the day's activities.
