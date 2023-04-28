Oberon Review
The town turned out to remember

By Peter Bowditch
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
For a town with about 3000 residents, Oberon turned out a good crowd for the Anzac Day parade, following from about 400 at the Dawn Service. The parade went from the Council Chambers to the RSL Sub-branch, led by a piper with students from Oberon's three schools carrying the flags of the three military services.

