One of the regular agenda items at Oberon Council monthly meetings is the operation of the sewerage treatment plant, and for the last two months there has been the same report of money and employee time being wasted because some residents are not doing the right thing.
The problem is blockage in the system by things that should not be in the sewerage system at all. Things like cleaning cloths, wet wipes, kitchen towels and other things that do not break down in water. Toilet paper is specifically designed to disintegrate, the paper towels used to wipe your hands or kitchen benches are not - they stay together and eventually block parts of the system. And why anyone would flush cloth tea towels is a total mystery.
Every time a pump has to be pulled out to remove blockages it costs money that could be used for something else. The problem has got so bad that the two pumps at the treatment plant been modified to make it easier to remove for them for remediation. During March one of the two digesters at the plant had to be taken offline, halving the capacity of the plant to process the town's waste.
Council's Technical Services Director Chris Schumacher is not happy about this.
"We have better things to do than continually removing blockages caused by things that shouldn't be in there in the first place," he said.
Before you flush anything down the toilet other than what the system is obviously built for, please consider if it's appropriate and if it isn't, don't. Better still, just don't. The toilet has one purpose, and for everything else there's a big green bin outside the back door.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.