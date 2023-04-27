Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Putting things where they are not supposed to go costs time and money

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated April 27 2023 - 10:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the regular agenda items at Oberon Council monthly meetings is the operation of the sewerage treatment plant, and for the last two months there has been the same report of money and employee time being wasted because some residents are not doing the right thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.