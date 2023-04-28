Another Saturday, another excellent concert at the Malachi Gilmore Hall. This time it was country music singer Chris Callaghan.
Callaghan is a local boy. He grew up in Oberon and was a policeman here for some time. (One of the people at the concert who prefers to remain nameless for obvious reasons remembers being arrested by him.) He went on radio on the morning of the concert and said he was a bit worried that nobody would turn up. "When I went on stage and looked out at the audience the place seemed to be full of people I went to school with," he said on the night.
He needn't have worried about attracting a crowd. It was the largest audience ever to attend an event at the Malachi. There was a full house and no spare chairs.
The warmup act was another Oberon local, Malcolm Voerman. Despite looking younger than he probably is, Malcolm showed that he has real talent. "One day I'll be opening for him," Callaghan said.
The show was everything the advertising promised, with a collection of original songs plus some by established artists like Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan. The audience were enthusiastic, and not just because there was a local boy made good up on stage. One couple even got up to dance, but as the man said that the woman wasn't his wife discretion was promised and the photos erased.
Quote of the night came after Callaghan had to tune his guitar, blaming the loss of tune on the weather. "They say that it's cold in Oberon for nine months of the year. Then it's winter." The crowd loved it.
To end the night, Callaghan invited Martin Voerman back on stage for some duets and the inevitable encores. Nobody went home disappointed and there were even a few diehards still there talking about how good it had been almost two hours after the show finished.
This was the final concert in a series supported by Arts Out West, but there will be many more concerts and events at the Malachi in the future.
