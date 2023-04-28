Callaghan is a local boy. He grew up in Oberon and was a policeman here for some time. (One of the people at the concert who prefers to remain nameless for obvious reasons remembers being arrested by him.) He went on radio on the morning of the concert and said he was a bit worried that nobody would turn up. "When I went on stage and looked out at the audience the place seemed to be full of people I went to school with," he said on the night.