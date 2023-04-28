Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Chris Callaghan brought his music back to Oberon

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another Saturday, another excellent concert at the Malachi Gilmore Hall. This time it was country music singer Chris Callaghan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.