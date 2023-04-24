Oberon Review
Truck rollover south-west of Bathurst, Mid-Western Highway closed in both directions

Updated April 24 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:11pm
The scene of the crash on the Mid-Western Highway between Blayney and Bathurst. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV.
A truck driver who was involved in a crash on the Mid-Western Highway between Bathurst and Blayney has been airlifted to hospital.

