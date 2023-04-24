The days are counting down to the opening of the new Community Hub in Oberon. Some of the work has been stalled for a few weeks because windows could not be delivered, but supply problems with construction are nothing new. Without windows, much of the interior work had to be postponed.
The windows have now been delivered and installed, so the project is back on track for completion in about a month's time.
Barpa site Manager Nigel Perger was philosophical. "Like everyone else trying to build something, we had supply chain problems," he said.
"Not having the windows has set us back a bit, but now they are here work can proceed quickly on the internal jobs."
State Member Paul Toole was another person pleased to see that real progress was being made. "I was pleased to be able to arrange some of the grants that have made this building possible," he said. "I look forward to visiting when it's finished and I know the people of Oberon will have a real and useful asset for the future."
Not everyone was in favour of the project and one prominent local resident actively opposed it, partly because he believes that libraries are a waste of ratepayers' money! "I'm really looking forward to inviting him to the opening ceremony," Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam said with a smile. The rest of the town will almost certainly welcome the greatly enlarged library, as well as the other attractions of the building.
As well as the new library, the Hub will have meeting rooms for the various social groups around town and a large space that can be used for conferences, performances and other activities. The room will have flexible partitioning so it can be adjusted to different sizes to meet differing needs.
As well as the meeting spaces and library, there will be a hallway in the centre of the building which will be used to display a set of tapestries illustrating Oberon's history. The hallway lighting is designed so that fading and other damage to the tapestries will be minimised. The tapestries have been in storage for some time and restoring them both to original condition and public display will bring another community asset out for residents to be proud of.
Work didn't stop completely while waiting for windows, and external work such as cladding outside walls and building the car park continued.
The official opening date has not yet been announced, but some time towards the end of May seems likely. The Oberon Review will continue to report progress on this important community project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.