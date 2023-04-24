Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Oberon's Community Hub project is moving along nicely

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated April 25 2023 - 11:00am, first published April 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The days are counting down to the opening of the new Community Hub in Oberon. Some of the work has been stalled for a few weeks because windows could not be delivered, but supply problems with construction are nothing new. Without windows, much of the interior work had to be postponed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.