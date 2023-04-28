In 1813, Blaxland, Lawson and Wentworth found a way across the Blue Mountains. Shortly afterwards, George Evans went further and reached what is now called the Macquarie River at Bathurst. In 1815 William Cox and his team of thirty convicts built a road from Emu Plains to Bathurst.
In 1823 the Bathurst Grange Farm was established between what are now Bathurst and O'Connell. That farm is still there, and now features the Bathurst Grange Distillery which produces whisky and a range of gins.
Toby and Mick Jones have maintained the family tradition of farming on the estate, which has been owned by the Jones family for about fifty years, but a few years ago they decided that a big part of the future would be tourism and in 2014 set up the distillery. Whisky takes a few years to mature after distilling, so the first batch went on sale in 2018.
The single malt whisky produced by the distillery starts off as barley grown on the farm. One of the principles followed is that what goes into the products should be locally sourced as far as possible. "Botanicals" such as juniper and lemon myrtle for flavouring gin are also grown on the property.
Toby Jones is passionate about promoting the region to tourists, and he sees the emphasis on local ingredients as essential to this goal.
"Bathurst is more than the car races and Oberon is more than Mayfield. Both of these are excellent attractions, but we want to bring people across the Blue Mountains for more than that. By showing that there are attractions out here that might be considered a bit different, like making whisky and gin, we hope that more tourists will come and spend time in the area looking for different experiences," he said.
Another thing that the family is passionate bout is sustainability. "Leftover whisky grain is used for high protein feed for the 300 sheep residents to the farm, our built-in water recycling system ensures we don't waste a drop and solar energy can power our distillery for 12 hours a day," Jones said
The farm will be celebrating its 200th anniversary in October and November this year, and the drinks for the toasts will certainly be made on the premises.
The Distillery is open for visitors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week. Tours of the facilities need to be booked in advance but the tasting room is open for everyone. Tours include learning about the art of distillation, tasting premium small batch spirits, seeing farmland & friendly animals and hearing about the history of the region.
More about the Bathurst Grange Distillery can be found at their web site at https://www.bathurstgrange.com.au/
