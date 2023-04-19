Local business owners have welcomed an announcement of plans to redevelop Portland as a boutique tourism destination.
The Foundations announced in a media release that the owners were in talks with potential developers and accommodation partners.
Plans include the release of land for both residential and commercial purposes, including engagement with artisan retailers and food and beverage manufacturers.
According to Reactivation Manager, Rich Evans, the project will be privately funded.
"We're not getting any state government funding, there are funds out there that are available for these types of things," Mr Evans said.
"But this particular push is to try and find partners to bring to the table to do extra development."
Cheryl Millmore, owner of Signature Framing said the redevelopment would be great for the area as it will encourage others to start a business in Portland.
"I think it will be a good thing for my business and for the community and any of our businesses. I think it will be good for any other business growth as well," Ms Millmore said.
"With the increase of residential, then people take that chance to open a business and create more businesses in the town and the more businesses we have here, than the greater the community will benefit."
Owner and Licensee of the Coronation Hotel, Geoff Gynn said the plan will be beneficial in increasing patronage of the local pub.
"I would anticipate seeing more patrons," Mr Gynn said.
"If you've got an increase in either residents or visitors; then definitely."
Owner of Portland Newsagent, Margaret Downey said the development would be good for the community.
"It will help the town grow a bit more," Ms Downey said.
"Hopefully it will draw more people through the door [of the newsagent]."
According to the release, The Foundations will release 300 blocks of residential land over the next six years, with the first 20 being available at the end of this year.
The Foundations Portland Director and site owner, Martin O'Connell, said the vision for Portland is to recapture the boom of the Cement Works heyday, while looking to the future.
"Drawing on a unique industrial heritage Portland has reinvented itself as a cultural hub, attracting visitors to a busy events calendar, as well as permanent residents seeking a tree-change to more affordable housing in an area of natural beauty," Mr O'Connell said.
"With regional tourism booming and many operators looking to broaden their portfolios into sustainable regional destinations with consistent visitor flows and value for their investment, we're confident our proposal will resonate."
"The plan for The Foundations also aligns with the work underway to drive the economic transformation of the greater Lithgow area."
