As you walk around Oberon and see Cunynghame Street and Cunynghame Oval it becomes obvious that the Cunynghames have been a big part of Oberon's history. One of that Ilk has recently been commended for exceptional service.
Wendy Cunynghame doesn't live in the town any more but still has a strong attachment to the place that contains so much of her family's history, and she visits as often as she can. The commendation and award she has just been given is for 50 years of continuous work on the Western District agricultural exhibit at the Royal Easter Show.
Wendy was first asked to help out at the show when she was a young schoolgirl, so young that under today's regulations she would not be allowed to stay overnight in the pavilion where the display is housed.
When invited she saw it as a bit of fun and a change from the routine of school life. It was a great adventure and like a holiday to spend a week or two in the big city. "I loved working on the display from the start," Wendy said, "and I never thought I'd still be doing it 50 years later."
Media coverage of the show always seems to concentrate on show bags and fun rides and maybe the Grand Parade, but the real meaning of the event comes from the middle name of the Royal Agricultural Society, the organisers and owners of the Show. The district exhibits are when agriculture gets to show off the sort of things that are grown and produced across the state.
The Western District covers a large proportion of NSW, and putting the display together isn't a trivial task. There is a new design and focus each year and for 2023 it was the threat the varroa mite posed to bees, affecting not just honey production but the pollination of many types of plants.
"Bees are so important and it was good to see the interest that visitors showed in the way that bees were incorporated into the display," Wendy said.
Once the design has been finalised the fruit and vegetables have to be arranged, and each individual item has to be as near to perfect as possible. Anyone who has ever worked in a shop selling farm produce knows how important presentation is, but at the Show the displays are huge and have to be as close to perfect as can be.
"It's sometimes a bit tedious making sure that every orange is the right colour and in the right place," Wendy said, "but that's actually the fun of it all - making a display that shows visitors the excellence of what the state's farms can produce. When show visitors go 'WOW!' we know that what we do is worthwhile."
Most people don't spend fifty years doing a paid job, let alone volunteering, so Wendy Cunynghame should be congratulated for spending time each year to help spread the word that there's a lot more going on in NSW than can be seen from the top of the Bridge Climb.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.