When Trent Oliver moved to a property near Oberon he went looking for something to do that would fill his days and make a useful contribution to the town. He found that Bill and Sharon Coleman were looking to sell the Highlands Motor Inn and retire after several years in the hospitality business, so he took over the business from them.
With no experience in hospitality or running a motel, Oliver knew that he needed to bring in expertise in the form of managers who could provide the skills necessary to make his investment work. He found those skills in Diana and Ian Crabb.
The Crabbs had had long experience in motel management, including seven years in Cairns. Much of their time had been working as temporary or relief managers, which equipped them to quickly learn how a particular establishment operated and how motels in different locations had to meet the needs of different types of travellers or tourists.
To add to the excitement of their lives, the Crabbs arrived in Oberon to take on their roles on the Easter weekend when the motel was completely booked out. They had arrived towing a caravan which couldn't be parked at the motel for other than a short time.
"A caravan on site sends the wrong message to visitors," proprietor Oliver said.
"A motel isn't a caravan park and Oberon already has an excellent one of those, plus there is also the problem of where to park it without obstructing the cars of other visitors."
It turned out not to be a problem, and the Crabbs had an early lesson in how Oberon welcomes new arrivals. They put out a call on social media for somewhere to store the van. "Literally within minutes we had offers of more than one place to park the van on peoples properties," Diana Crabb said. "We instantly felt welcome."
It must have been minutes, because when the Oberon Review asked them how long they had been living in Oberon the answer came from Ian Crabb: "Two days."
After running a motel in Cairns the Crabbs would have to be looking forward to a vastly different climate in Oberon. "We've already been warned about people ringing up and asking for bookings on weekends when its guaranteed to snow," Diana said.
"We have to find a way to politely tell potential guests that the locals predict snow by looking out their windows and seeing it and nobody really knows when the next fall will be."
Of course, Oberon tourism isn't just about snow, and as soon as they have settled into a working routine at their new employment they will be investigating everything else that the town and surrounds has to offer. "We know from long experience that tourists expect motel operators to know about everything that's happening," Diana said.
"This sort of local knowledge is part of selling a tourism experience. If we can tell potential guests why Oberon should be their destination we benefit as well as the rest of the town."
