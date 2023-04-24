Oberon Review
The Highlands Motor Inn has a new owner and new managers

By Peter Bowditch
Updated April 24 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:30am
When Trent Oliver moved to a property near Oberon he went looking for something to do that would fill his days and make a useful contribution to the town. He found that Bill and Sharon Coleman were looking to sell the Highlands Motor Inn and retire after several years in the hospitality business, so he took over the business from them.

