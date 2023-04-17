The Malachi Gilmore Hall certainly produced the goods on Saturday, April 15, at the Producers' Table event which was the final event of the Field to Forest Festival.
"...always enjoyed communal dining and the Producers' Table concept is a huge table of 94 guests eating wonderful Oberon food and wine whilst hearing from the local growers about their passion, and ups and downs of their craft. I get a kick out of the title, The Producers' Table - it combines that fact that we are dining at Malachi, an Art Deco theatre and the Producers are not theatre producers," Owner of the Malachi, Lucy East said.
It was a delicious journey through some of the region's outstanding produce. From smoked Trout Rillette to Beef Bourguignon, from local garlic and honey, to wine.
Entertainment was provided by the Duo Histoire on the saxophone and guitar, as well as hearing from the producers themselves between courses. Diner Kathy FitzGerald said "it was a wonderful evening. Tales and talks from the producers was a great part of it."
It was a culinary delight to have The Hungry Hare's Edmond Power collaborate with Essington Park's Simmone Logue to prepare the three course meal.
When asked how she enjoyed working with the local produce, Simmone said that she "has fallen back in love with Oberon all over again (since COVID). The produce has been amazing. Brewongle honey is incredible. I used the honey to caramelise the carrots and the figs. Warwick Mawhood's beef was succulent and beautiful. Oberon has such a beautiful foodies culture if you open your eyes and tap into it."
With a full house and a wait list extending past 20 hopefuls, this is sure to be a great success in years to come.
