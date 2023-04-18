Anyone who pays attention to the streetscape in the main street of Oberon would be aware of the house named Ramsgate. For too long it seemed, the building was surrounded by scaffolding as renovations continued but the work has finished and the house has returned to its use as a private residence.
The house is owned by Antoinette and George Sakris, who fell in love with Oberon and then the house. Renovation of historic buildings is not a cheap exercise.
"I don't know how much it cost and I don't want to know," Antoinette commented.
Ken Roots from Glencoe Developments is a long time friend of the Sakris family and when asked about doing a job like this with no fixed budget said "We have been friends with the family for years and trust each other. We weren't going to rip them off and they weren't going to complain about the cost. They knew what they wanted and it was our job to deliver it."
The Sakris family's efforts have been rewarded with a commendation from the National Trust, with a certificate presented in front of family members by Wayne Feebrey, Chair, Bathurst and District Branch of the Trust.
"It's wonderful what they've done here," Feebrey said.
"It's just so easy to lose heritage and historic buildings when developers come along, but this one has been saved."
Antoinette Sakris put it perfectly: "This house has been here for a long time and we are just the custodians so that it can still be here for future generations." Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam agreed. "Oberon Street has three historic buildings that enhance the town - Ramsgate, the Malachi and the NAB building. We can't afford to lose any of them and I thank and congratulate George and Antoinette for preserving this part of the town's history."
It has been a long trip from Tripoli in 1979 for George Sarkis but he has no regrets. "I first saw Oberon in the 1980s and I've loved it ever since. I'm just so glad that we can help to keep it the lovely place it always was."
It has taken four years of building work to get to this point. Major repairs began under the guidance of Antoinette and her daughter Charlotte who are both interior designers and owners of Gigi, Lali and Me.
Ramsgate holds a special place in their hearts and the repair has been a passion project of the pair whose meticulous attention to detail and reverence for Ramsgate's history has seen the house brought to life once again, with the introduction of luxurious interiors and carefully curated antiques.
The owners worked closely with Oberon Council and its Heritage Advisor, Conservation Architect Christo Aitkin to ensure the integrity of the house was well honoured.
Glenco Developments was established in 1983 and was founded by Ken and Ian Roots who both have a passion for high quality building works. Ian worked as a carpenter from an early age for Stone Hill Restorations who worked extensively with the National Trust of Australia. Ian worked on various jobs under the instruction of both the National Trust and also the renowned architect Clive Lucas. A few jobs include Elizabeth Bay House, Cooma Cottage (Yass), and Fern Hill (Mulgoa). Glenco Developments have completed heritage works throughout New South Wales. Works include the heritage house "Menahne" being completely reconstructed at Blaxland, work at Korowal School and its heritage listed buildings (Hazelbrook), and Trafalgar Square, 230 Clarence Street, Sydney.
By Julia Kurtz from an old edition of the Oberon Review.
The first deed for the land was purchased in 1891 by Jeremiah Wilson, who was the first caretaker and official guide at Jenolan Caves. Albert Fox had the house designed by renowned architect W H Tighe and it was built in 1906. Mr Fox had Ramsgate built opposite his store in the main street. Perhaps Ramsgate's most famous use was as a surgery for a long succession of doctors.
The doctor residency in Ramsgate began in 1926, finishing with Dr Lance Robey, who moved into the house in 1951 and stayed until 1984. The house then passed through a number of owners, proving its diversity, being used as a Devonshire Tearooms and at one time the head office for Fibron Industries.
Ramsgate underwent its largest transformation under the careful eye of the then Oberon Mayor Keith Sullivan and his wife, Joan, who set about restoring the home to its former glory. After purchasing the house on the very day she first saw it, Joan began opening her door to Oberon's visitors by turning it into a Guesthouse.
