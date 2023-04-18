Oberon Review
The renovation of Ramsgate is complete and the building is back to its former glory

By Peter Bowditch
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
Anyone who pays attention to the streetscape in the main street of Oberon would be aware of the house named Ramsgate. For too long it seemed, the building was surrounded by scaffolding as renovations continued but the work has finished and the house has returned to its use as a private residence.

