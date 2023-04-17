It has been pleasant weather for golf this week. However, there was only a small field on Thursday afternoon for the social handicap event. Eleven of the keenest turned up with some stiff competition. Paul Behan was the king of the afternoon with a round of golf for 28 points; Peter Ryan was playing in the same group and keeping an eye on Paul's score but failed to match him by just one point. Eric Whalan was closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Balls went to Peter Marks and Eric Whalan.