It has been pleasant weather for golf this week. However, there was only a small field on Thursday afternoon for the social handicap event. Eleven of the keenest turned up with some stiff competition. Paul Behan was the king of the afternoon with a round of golf for 28 points; Peter Ryan was playing in the same group and keeping an eye on Paul's score but failed to match him by just one point. Eric Whalan was closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Balls went to Peter Marks and Eric Whalan.
Saturday was a little gloomy and windy, but there was a good field of golfers. Thirty-six players played in a Par competition. Most of the field struggled to score well, with just a few players playing to their handicap or better.
Kim Rawlings had a big form reversal from last week; Kim had a wonderful score of +4 to win A grade. Luke Christie-Johnston wasn't far behind to be runner-up with +3. In B grade Anthony McGrath was the winner with +1, and Ben Turner was the runner-up with a square round.
Nearest, the pin on the 1st hole went to Kim Rawlings, Terry Robinson was closest to the pin on the 7th, Peter Griffiths was closest to the pin on the 9th hole, and Ben Turner was best on the 17th. Balls went to Adrian Poulten, Terry Robinson, Eric Whalan, Bob Rickard and Kevin Hally.
Golf next Saturday will be a Stableford competition. The competition will be run under our new system called One Golf. Players will be able to book a starting time online and use the MyScore app to score if they wish.
Henry Brind our visiting Pro and coach will be visiting once again on the 28th of April.
A small contingent of ladies turned up for golf on the 12th under rather louring skies. Most made it in, but a couple of the ladies did get a bit wet.
The winner on the day, with 36 Stableford points was Sue Webb with Robyn Slattery coming in l point behind. Marjorie Webb took out third place. Nearest the Pins were won by Robyn Stapleton in Division l and Glennie McGrath in Division 2.
A Stableford event will be held on April 26 and May 2, followed by our Club Championships on the l0th l7th, 24th and 31st of May, The Vets Country Championships will also be on 17th of May.
