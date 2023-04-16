ELEVEN different try scorers and one very big statement - the Oberon Tigers wasted little time sending warning to their Woodbridge Cup rivals via a 58-6 crushing of CSU in round one of the 2023 season.
Having made the grand final last season in their Woodbridge Cup debut, the Tigers shape as an even better squad this season.
The win on Saturday came without four members of the starting side that played in the 2022 decider against Manildra - Spencer Mangan, Zane Rowlandson, Senio Lefaoseu and Liam Walsh.
Five-eighth Blake Fitzpatrick is back at Oberon this season after a stint in the Peter McDonald Premiership for St Pat's, while former Bathurst Bulldog and Central West Rugby Union premiership winner Harry Peacock lined up in the second row.
The Tigers' ranks also include Manueli Lewaqai, a second rower who last season played in the Ron Massey Cup for the Kaiviti Silktails.
In total coach Abel Lefaoseu has 30 players on the book and while a number of them were spectators on Saturday, they would have liked what their fellow Tigers produced at Oberon Sportsground.
In the opening half the Tigers ran in seven unanswered tries and the points continued to come after the break.
The final margin between the former Mid West Cup heavyweights could have been even greater too had the three Tigers kickers used been more accurate with the boot.
Only five of the 13 tries went converted.
Still, Oberon's performance against CSU showed the Tigers have threats right across the park.
His early effort drew cheers from the home crowd, but they had plenty more to like.
Oberon displayed dynamic individual attack and smothering defence in the obliteration of the Mungoes.
The skipper, who started at prop for the match, fullback Robby Walsh, centres Lochie Gilmore and Will Melchers, plus reserves Ty Simmons and Jed Gascoigne all crossed for first-half four pointer.
In the case of Simmons it was part of an all-round strong performance in his first game for the Tigers after a two-year break from league.
Though he later sustained an ankle injury and is in doubt for Oberon's second round clash with Eugowra, his effort against CSU means he'll be a player to watch.
Oberon went to the break with a 30-0 lead and while CSU managed to open its account five minutes into the second half via skipper-lock Ray Sargent, it was a rare highlight for the university side.
Fitzpatrick, a member of Oberon's 2020 premiership winning team, added his name to the scoresheet, as did Lewaqai.
When Walsh crossed for his second the score ticked past 50, the win then iced by a try to hooker Caylib Marston which Blake Collins converted.
While Lefaoseu knows his Tigers will have tougher challenges ahead of them, Saturday's season opener was certainly a good way to start.
Oberon will be at home again in round two, hosting Eugowra, while CSU must regroup for a clash with Grenfell at Diggings Oval.
