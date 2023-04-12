Oberon Review
Playing golf in the cold is not unusual in Oberon, especially when winning a trophy

By Barry Lang and Elizabeth Pollock
Updated April 12 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Oberon Men's Golf

It has been a good week at the golf course; on Thursday, Henry Brind, a Brighten Lakes Golf Club teaching professional, came to Oberon for lessons throughout the day. Henry was busy most of the day and concluded with an excited group of ten juniors.

