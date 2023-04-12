Wednesday, April 5 saw a small field of ladies turn out for the Monthly Medal, which is kindly sponsored by Bowyer and Livermore. The winner on the day, with a net score of 69, was Robyn Stapleton. Glennie McGrath was 2nd with Marjorie Webb coming in 3rd. Stella McGrath carried on her winning ways with 34 putts, which happened to be in a 3-way countback. Wednesday , April 19 will be a Par event, with a Stableford event on April 26. Ladies, don't forget that the Club Championships will commence on May 10 and will continue on May 17, 24 and 31.