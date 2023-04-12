It has been a good week at the golf course; on Thursday, Henry Brind, a Brighten Lakes Golf Club teaching professional, came to Oberon for lessons throughout the day. Henry was busy most of the day and concluded with an excited group of ten juniors.
The photo shows the Oberon Kortum Shield pennants team, who have just won back-to-back pennants. The Kortum Shield competition is a four-ball format and dates back to 1953. This is the first time Oberon has won a Pennant Comp in over thirty years.
There were sixteen Thursday afternoon social handicap golfers out for a hit. Tony Ryan, out for the first time, was too strong for the rest of the field to have a win with 29 points. Eric Whalan was the runner-up with a good round of 28 points. Balls went to Sean Mooney, Hugh O'Neil and Darren Gordon.
Saturday morning wasn't an inviting morning for our golfers. Cold with a few showers turned a few noses up. Twenty-six brave souls played a Stableford round. Mark Mathews made the most of the conditions; his round for 39 points gave him a win in A grade. Alan Cairney left a fair gap, but his 35 points made him the A-grade runner-up.
Dave Campbell and Dave Zhou played together and came winner and runner-up in B grade with 35 points and 34 points, respectively.
Balls went to Laurie Murphy, Adrian Poulten, Dennis O'Connell, Chris Kalos, Sam Gascoigne, and Anthony McGrath.
Terry Robinson was nearest the pin on the 1st hole, Steve Ellery was closest on the 9th hole, and Alan Cairney was closest on the 17th hole.
On Friday, eight teams of four players played an Ambrose event. The team of Andrew Yeo, Jake Cole, Ryan Spark and Shannon Foley won the trophy. Team Gibson was the runners-up, and the Alan Cairney, Irene Bishop, Laurie Murphy and Neil Whalan team won the chocolates for nearest the pin.
Golf next weekend will be the Stableford competition.
Wednesday, April 5 saw a small field of ladies turn out for the Monthly Medal, which is kindly sponsored by Bowyer and Livermore. The winner on the day, with a net score of 69, was Robyn Stapleton. Glennie McGrath was 2nd with Marjorie Webb coming in 3rd. Stella McGrath carried on her winning ways with 34 putts, which happened to be in a 3-way countback. Wednesday , April 19 will be a Par event, with a Stableford event on April 26. Ladies, don't forget that the Club Championships will commence on May 10 and will continue on May 17, 24 and 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.