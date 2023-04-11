It's Garden Showcase time again, and the winner for March is Pam Dellow at 54 Dart Street.
At this time of year with autumn building towards winter there might not be a lot of flowers out, but there are still enough to provide some colour. Even without bright flowers, an attractive garden can be made from plants with different coloured leaves, and what better time than autumn to produce those colours.
This is perfectly illustrated by the Abelia bush behind Ms Dellow in the photo. The flowers have almost given away to coppery leaves, but the plant still looks good.
With winter approaching, the colours and flowers will change across the region so there should be no shortage of candidates for future winners of the garden showcase. One of the attractions of Oberon is the view of gardens from the streets.
"It's a great honour to win this," Ms Dellow said.
"Like most gardens mine looks best in spring, but the autumn colours are beautiful."
The Oberon Garden Showcase is supported by the Oberon Council with a $100 shop local voucher on its way to the month's winner. If you see (or own!) a garden which you think is worthy of nomination for Showcase, contact Lexi (0410 530 698), Rosalie (0413 360 800) or Susan (0438 264 857) by April 15.
Please don't be shy if you think you have a nice garden. If someone from the Garden Club contacts you to say that your garden is the month's winner, accept the honour. You put a lot of work into the garden so there's no reason not to be rewarded or have people admire it.
All judging is done from the street and people are told to do their looking from the same place, so winning won't bring a horde of people around to trample your flower beds.
Everyone is encouraged to look at the winning gardens, but remember to stay on the footpath and only look from the street.
