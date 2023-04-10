Oberon is famous for growing pine trees, sheep that don't need shearing and black cattle, but there's an agricultural niche that is becoming increasingly important.
It's the production of wine grapes and the processing into wines., with at least three vineyards, two of which process the grapes into wine. Everybody must know about the extensive wine industry around Orange, but Oberon has similar elevation, geology and climate so the area is ideal for growing cooler weather grapes.
One of the vineyards which goes on to produce their own brands of wine is Renzaglia at O'Connell.
Wine making is in the Renzaglia genes. Mark Renzaglia's parents, Guy and Betty, planted their first grapes in Alto Pass, Illinois in 1982. As Illinois was at the time a "dry state" where the production, distribution and sale of alcohol were prohibited this would have been a very brave move, maybe even foolish according to some people, but the vineyard prospered and inspired the next generation.
Mark and his wife Sandy planted their first grapes in 1997, and like Guy and Betty starting the first vineyard in Alto Pass, it was the first in the O'Connell region. The third generation is now in the business, with sons Sam and Paul working in both the vineyard and wine production.
Renzaglia doesn't just produce wine from their own grapes. On the day that the Oberon Review visited fermentation had just started on a batch of grapes from a vineyard in Young and there was a large pile of grapes from Casey's Vineyard in Oberon waiting to start their transformation to wine. Casey's don't make their own wine - the grapes are all sent out to other places and come back in bottles with the Casey's brand on the labels. This practice is not uncommon in the wine industry, where many vineyards are too small to justify in-house wine making.
Sam Renzaglia likes to point out that part of the management of the vines is to avoid as much as possible the use of non-natural chemicals such as herbicides. The only real problem they have with the grapes is mold when the weather is a bit wet, but again this is managed with the minimal use of chemicals.
Wine has been made for a very long time and fashions change, but as well as the traditional oak casks and the more modern stainless steel containers, Renzaglia has two earthenware vessels. These allow a little less air to get to the wine than wooden casks and allow the winemakers to produce wine with subtle differences, even when made from the same vintage and type of grapes.
In 2022 when the winery won the "Dark Horse Winery of the Year" in the James Halliday Wine Companion Awards. The labels with paintings of endangered species by Luke Sciberras just add to the impression that these are the sort of wines anyone would appreciate.
Renzaglia Wines is at 38 Bosworth Falls Rd, O'Connell. Wine tastings and cellar door sales are by appointment only and details can be found at the winery's web site.
