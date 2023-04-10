Renzaglia doesn't just produce wine from their own grapes. On the day that the Oberon Review visited fermentation had just started on a batch of grapes from a vineyard in Young and there was a large pile of grapes from Casey's Vineyard in Oberon waiting to start their transformation to wine. Casey's don't make their own wine - the grapes are all sent out to other places and come back in bottles with the Casey's brand on the labels. This practice is not uncommon in the wine industry, where many vineyards are too small to justify in-house wine making.