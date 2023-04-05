Oberon Review
Your first look at the new Lolly bug store after it reopens

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:03pm
'It's exciting': Your first look at the new Lolly bug store
'It's exciting': Your first look at the new Lolly bug store

Beloved Central West business, The Lolly Bug has reopened its doors 15 months after the devastating loss of its original premises.

