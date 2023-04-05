'It's exciting': Your first look at the new Lolly bug store

Beloved Central West business, The Lolly Bug has reopened its doors 15 months after the devastating loss of its original premises.
A lightning strike caused a fire that destroyed the building and devastated owner Sharon Tofler and the community.
The team said they were "absolutely gutted" and thanked the community for support at the time.
"It is not only a family business, but our heart, soul and passion," they wrote on their Facebook page.
Ms Tofler said she is excited to finally reopen the store after a long rebuilding process.
"It's exciting, but we're exhausted. We've just being doing that many hours a day," Ms Tofler said.
"It just felt like it was never going to happen."
According to Ms Tofler, she is looking forward to reopening just in time for Easter, which was her original goal.
The new premises offers a completely open space, filled with colourful shelves packed to the brim with goodies.
Another highlight is the Lolly Bug mural on the back left-hand wall, which is surrounded by mini arcade games for customers to play until their heart's content.
"We can't wait to welcome everyone back," Ms Tofler said.
The Lolly Bug opened in 2006 inside the historic building that was once home to a teahouse called 'The Log Cabin.'
The Log Cabin was built by settlers in the 19th century and continued to be a residence until the beginning of the 1900's.
"Paying homage to history, we have drawn inspiration from the original teahouse," Ms Tofler said. "We wanted to honour the charm and character and heritage of the building that so many loved."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.