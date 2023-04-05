Oberon Review
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grant Denyer to tackle both the GT4 Australia series and Bathurst 6 Hour at Mount Panorama

By Newsroom
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perthville driver Grant Denyer will be on double duties this weekend at Mount Panorama.
Perthville driver Grant Denyer will be on double duties this weekend at Mount Panorama.

GRANT Denyer is a driver who can't resist a chance "to fang cool cars around an awesome race track", so come this Easter he will find himself on double duties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.