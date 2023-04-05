GRANT Denyer is a driver who can't resist a chance "to fang cool cars around an awesome race track", so come this Easter he will find himself on double duties.
Not only is the Perthville driver going to tackle the Bathurst 6 Hour enduro at Mount Panorama in a Ford Mustang Mach 1, but now he's signed up to race in a support category too.
Denyer has officially thrown his support behind the GT4 Australia series for its first outing of the 2023 season.
In between his 6 Hour duties, Denyer will drive the #55 Ginetta G55 for the three 40-minute non-championship sprint races for GT4 Australia-Australian Production Cars competitors.
"It is exciting to be a part of the dawn of a new category," Denyer said.
"I think GT4 has a really strong future in Australia. Having competed in GT for almost a decade, I really love these cars. They are fast, they are robust, they are reasonably economical to run and they look good, so all around it is exciting."
"This is a sport that I love very, very much and which I hold dearly to my heart, so it is great to be a part of it and at the end of the day, it is a cool opportunity to fang cool cars around an awesome race track - who wouldn't want to do that?" he said.
"The Ginetta is a pretty experienced GT4 car, they have been around for quite a while racing overseas and this one in particular has done a few Bathurst 12 Hours as well, so it has plenty of history around the mountain and knows its way around the track.
"Coming off the 12 Hour we have done plenty of fresh miles at Bathurst, so we should be reasonably dialled in pretty quickly.
"I am just so proud to be there as part of the debut of GT4 Australia and to be part of kick starting this exciting new period for Australian motor sport."
Plans are also underway for Denyer to compete in the full 2023 GT4 Australia Championship, which will hold its first round of the year across May 12-14 at Phillip Island.
"I feel very passionate about motor sport, so whenever something exciting and new comes along it is great for the sport and great to be a part of," he said.
"The plan is to build a program for the remainder of the year. I would like to do the entire championship and that is what we are trying to build now."
Denyer's first race in the new series will be from 12.15pm Saturday at Mount Panorama.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.