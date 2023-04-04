Oberon artist Dee Roberts likes nothing more than setting up her easel somewhere and painting the houses and scenery around the town.
A resident of the town for almost three years, Roberts loves the friendliness of the locals and has been made very welcome. She has seen no evidence of the "are your grandparents in the cemetery?" hostility to new arrivals that is supposed to happen in country towns and feels like a local even though her family has only been here a short time.
Dee worked previously as a conservator, mostly at Sydney's Powerhouse Museum, plus Hazelhurst Regional Gallery, Sydney University Art Gallery and with a private paintings conservator. She has a Bachelor of Applied Science, plus long term engagement with the study of visual arts including drawing, painting, ceramics & printmaking at NAS, TAFE and Willoughby Art Centre.
The move to Oberon was, as it is for many people, a tree change linked to retirement, but as a lot of people find out, retirement sometimes just means finding different things to fill in the time. "I'm happy painting but my husband will soon be looking for things to do," Roberts said.
The Roberts family lives on a property just outside the town boundaries and won't be moving back to the city any time soon. As Dee spent her childhood on a property at Nevertire, a return to the country was probably inevitable.
Dee's passion is painting and she has found no shortage of interesting subjects to put on canvas. Oberon's mixture of new and old houses, farmland and scenery can keep any artist busily occupied for as long as they want to keep going.
Her work is sold through The Corner Store in Orange and she exhibits and enters competitions throughout the Central West. You can probably look for her paintings at the next art show in Oberon or in the art competition at next year's Oberon Show. There might even be a view of your house in one of her paintings.
