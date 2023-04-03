Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

After too long in too small a space the Oberon Op Shop has found a new place to live

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated April 4 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Moving a well known business from one place to another is always a challenge, especially if the move involves moving the storefront that everyone has known for many years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.