Moving a well known business from one place to another is always a challenge, especially if the move involves moving the storefront that everyone has known for many years.
This has happened with the CLC charity shop in Oberon, which has moved a few doors up the street to its new home. Operating for many years out of the 1889 cottage next to Cook Park in Oberon Street, the shop is now at 183 Oberon Street, between Sargent's Rural Supplies and the service station.
The previous location was convenient for prospective customers to find but far too small to hold all the stock. The layout of the store also made it virtually impossible to display large items like furniture as well as making it difficult to maintain security and prevent what retailers euphemistically call "shrinkage", but a place built as a private residence almost 150 years ago was always going to have problems when stretched.
The new premises aren't just a little bit bigger and a little bit better laid out. Compared to the previous location the shop is enormous and will transform the range of goods that can be sold. There's a proper loading dock out the back plus a shed for storing things that aren't on display.
"It will completely change the way we operate," said Manager Judith Jacob. "We can now put everything out on display."
"We've had this in storage with nowhere to put it without blocking the entrance to the previous shop," said Keiran Lawless as he and another assistant maneuvered a quite large dressing table into position, next to a lounge suite that had also been hidden away.
In a remarkable coincidence, one of the first customers in the new store was Val Slattery, who had been a resident in the old cottage location in 1959. She wasn't surprised that the Op Shop had run out of room. "It was always a tiny house," she said.
It wasn't all good news that day for the Christian Life Centre, owner of the shop. Another project they have going is construction of a youth hall next to the church in Dudley Street. Two weeks ago the builders walked away from the site saying that it wasn't the sort of work they do. The project is fully funded but the grant money has to be spent by June 30 or it is lost.
Dan Korman is one of the volunteer workers learning new skills in order to have the job finished before the money dries up. "Luckily, the framework is up so we just have to attach panels to it," he said.
"We will have the job done by the end of June but life would have been a lot easier if the original builders had stayed to finish the job."
