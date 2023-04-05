Fun Easter activities to enjoy with the kids

Five fun ways to embrace Easter festivities with your kids Advertising Feature

For many families, entertaining children during Easter doesn't just encompass the extra long weekend but also Term 1 school holidays or perhaps a break from kindergarten or childcare.

Unless you have a trip planned, it can feel like a long time to keep kids entertained, especially if yours naturally gravitate to a screen at any chance or love telling you how bored they are.

Here is a handful of traditional - and one not-so-traditional - Easter activities that'll keep them busy while celebrating the season.

Decorating eggs

Depending on your children's age (and clumsiness), you may choose to boil the eggs before encasing them in an explosion of colour and designs. Give them the choice of paint, glitter pens, feathers, and stick-on googly eyes.

Older kids may enjoy the challenge of emptying the shell of its contents, a tricky skill if ever there was one. Using the sharp point of a pair of nail scissors or a craft knife, poke a tiny hole at the egg's smaller end and a slightly larger hole at the other end. Break up the yoke inside with the end of a paperclip, and then with care and patience, blow into the smaller end, over a bowl, until the insides are forced out.

The shell will obviously be fragile, so working with a paintbrush is a safe idea. Why not also try making natural dyes, using food such as beetroot or spinach.

Create an Easter bonnet

Easier options include decorating a straw hat or headband with ribbons and other colourful craft supplies. But you could also thin cardboard to create a jaunty pointed hat or an impressive crown for kids to adorn.

Make an Easter basket

As with the bonnet, working with a store-bought version is a great starting point, as the structure is conveniently already in place. Arm your kids with more ribbons and something soft to line the bottom, such as straw, coloured cotton wool balls or even a pretty tea towel.

Have an Easter egg hunt

It's time to don the bonnet, grab the basket and head into the backyard or local park for some chaotic fun. Scatter enough mini Easter eggs for each child to return with an impressive haul. Alternatively, make it clear from the get-go that the eggs will all be evenly divided at the end.

Bake bunny pancakes