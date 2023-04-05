There is plenty on offer over the Easter break Advertising Feature

Why not check out some of the stunning gardens around the region or head to the Oberon Library for some kid-friendly fun. Picture by Phil Blatch

With the Easter holidays just around the corner, plenty of families across the region will be looking for activities to do. Luckily, there are plenty of things planned for Oberon and the surrounding district to keep people occupied during the break.



As always, the Oberon Library has a number of activities lined up and are set to keep the kids entertained with their summer holiday offerings. Tuesday, April 11 will see a Harry Potter Origami class held, while on Thursday, April 13, kids can make their very own pom-pom bunnies.

A Waste 2 Art Mosaic Workshop will be held on Tuesday, April 18, and then on Thursday, April 20 visitors can have a go at making paper trains. For bookings call the Oberon Library on 02 6329 8220.

There is also plenty on offer for adults. Those who enjoy the great outdoors can try their hand a foraging for mushrooms in state forests with professional forager. Diego Bonetto.



Diego will take guests on wild food adventure where you'll even get to taste these seasonal treats and learn how to preserve your haul. The trip will be held on Friday, April 7, with tickets $120 for adults and $95 for concessions and children.

For those who prefer to be less adventurous, why not take in some of the stunning gardens that the Oberon region has to offer. Professional gardens including Mayfield and Gairloch will be welcoming guests with some special events on offer.



Gairloch will be open from 9.30am to 5.00pm across the Easter weekend with tickets just $5 per adult, while Mayfield will be hosting their annual Autumn Festival with things such as grogeous gardens, tricky hedge mazes, and delicious fresh snacks available to those who visit.

On April 15, the finale event of Oberon's 2023 Field to Forest Festival will be a performance dinner held at the Malachi Gilmore Hall. With plenty of the Oberon region's finest produce on offer, the feast includes local trout, Sunnypoint beef, homegrown garlic and honey, and Renzaglia's wines. During the meal guests will hear stories from the food and wine producers themselves, and then entertained between courses.

