Oberon resident dominates the cow horse competition

At an event run by the National Reined Cow Horse Association Australia at Binnaway, NSW, on March 16-19, Oberon Resident Quentin Stapleton showed the rest of the field what riding is all about.
The sport of "reined cow horse" is probably a mystery to many people This is a sport which combines the skills from several other horse riding events but is still a little different. It involves using very light touches to control the horse when working with cattle and is descended from the practices used by the Californian vaqueros a century or more ago.
Describing the sport should best be left to Quentin Stapleton, and nobody knows it better.
"The sport of reined cowhorse is the most exciting horse sport on dirt! These equine athletes can be compared to triathletes in the human athletics, and are the most versatile horses in the world, having the ability to cut cattle, and do reining patterns which consist of circles, sliding stops and fast spins," he said.
"They can also go 'down the fence' where one cow is let onto the arena and the horse/rider combination must display control by boxing the cow on the end of the arena before taking it down the fence at speed and performing one turn each way before circling the cow in the middle of the arena."
The four-day event was the finals for the association, and the local team went with nine cow horses, all of which performed above expectations.
The first event to be decided was the Open Cowhorse with Quentin winning the event on the Gelding "WK Spoonfulla Freckles" who was also named 2022 NRCHAA Open Horse of the Year.
He was equal second riding "Chisums Izzy" owned by GVR performance horses, and this led to him being named Open Rider of the Year.
Next was the NRCHAA futurity for four year old horses (this is a three phase event, herd work, reining, fence/ cow work) which Quentin won riding "Sweetolena Bay" owned by Sharon Kelly.
Following the futurity was the NRCHAA derby for five and six year olds (also a three phase event) which was won by Quentin riding the buckskin stallion "SHC Dreams of Royalty". Continuing the winning streak, he also ran second riding "Smooth Addiction" owned by Sean and Natalie Debattista. The team had two other horses in the top five.
The final event on the program was the Open Bridle Spectacular (another three phase event with herd work, reining and fence/cow work) which was taken out by Stapleton riding the gelding "WK Scottalotta Chisum", which made the horse 2022 NRCHA open Spectacular Horse of the Year, and Stapleton the Spectacular Rider of the Year.
It's rare to see anyone dominate in a sport like this.
"We managed to take home over $16,000 in cash and prizes from the finals. People may not understand what cowhorse is but everyone understands dollar signs. I believe this to be a significant moment in my career as many people have not won a single one of those events so to get a clean sweep all in one weekend is quite incredible to us, and it still hasn't really sunk in," the winner said.
Oberon should be very proud that a local resident is bringing home all the silverware from a competition which attracted wide participation. Cow horse might not be a well known sport but Quentin Stapleton must be congratulated for showing everyone how it can be done so much better than anyone else.
To follow the sport, see the National Reined Cow Horse Association Australia's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NRCHAA
