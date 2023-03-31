Oberon Review
Oberon resident dominates the cow horse competition

By Peter Bowditch
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:00pm
At an event run by the National Reined Cow Horse Association Australia at Binnaway, NSW, on March 16-19, Oberon Resident Quentin Stapleton showed the rest of the field what riding is all about.

