Music on the night was provided by Argyle Céilidh Band, a group with all the usual instruments associated with Gaelic folk music, and the music was standard old time dance hall pieces like Pride of Erin (you can't get more Irish than that) and other numbers from the days when men lead, women followed and the partners touched each other. In these more enlightened times it should be mentioned that the terms "lead" and "followed" just indicated dance positions, not any power thing.