Friday, March 24, saw the Black Springs Community Hall come alive with an old fashioned dance night. To be precise it was a céilidh (pronounced Kay'lee for those who don't speak Gaelic, meaning "visit", or occasionally "a social event with Scottish or Irish folk music and singing") and it lived up to its name.
It was a test of the refurbishments that the hall has undergone over the last few months, with the most notable being replacement of the acoustic panels around the walls. A dance with a live band was a good test of how well the panelling worked and there wouldn't have been any complaints on the night - the sound was excellent.
Further renovations will be happening at the hall over the coming weeks, particularly to the kitchen area. Once all this is done there will be an official opening event, so "Watch this space" as they say.
Music on the night was provided by Argyle Céilidh Band, a group with all the usual instruments associated with Gaelic folk music, and the music was standard old time dance hall pieces like Pride of Erin (you can't get more Irish than that) and other numbers from the days when men lead, women followed and the partners touched each other. In these more enlightened times it should be mentioned that the terms "lead" and "followed" just indicated dance positions, not any power thing.
A special treat was an exhibition by Irish dancer Lauren Hook from Bathurst. "I had no idea where Black Springs was when they asked me to come to this, but here I am," she said. Another person invited for the night commented that there are no road signs pointing to Black Springs until you actually get onto Abercrombie Road when you can see a reassuring sign saying how far away the town is.
Black Springs might be a hidden treasure for Oberon locals but maybe it's too much of a secret.
"It's a wonderful night and it's amazing to see so many people here," said Oberon Councillor Helen Hayden, a member of the hall committee. "We will be having many more events like this here and the renovations have made it a much better place, with enough space for almost anything that can be put on here."
These sentiments were echoed by Deborah Hoolihan, who said: "The crowd is amazing and it's good to see so many locals out having a good time with their kids."
The camera was busy, and you can see some of its work here.
