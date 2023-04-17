A major event on the 2023 Field to Forest Festival was the Winemakers and Distillers Tour on Saturday, March 18. The tour was designed to showcase some of the producers of wines and spirits in the area surrounding Oberon. As the tour involved drinking alcohol at various places, everyone left their cars at home and were driven around in a small bus by Greg Simpson from Simmo's Off Road Tours.
The first visit was to Bellbrook Friends Winery at Essington where the group sampled a range of Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs accompanied by freshly cooked scones for morning tea. To provide something a bit different to the usual cellar door experience there was a reading of original poetry from host George Clark.
More about Bellbrook Friends can be found at https://bellbrookfriends.com/
The next stop was at Renzaglia Wines at their Bella Luna Vineyard at O'Connell. Renzaglia produces a wide range of wine varieties and the group was able to sample a selection from the diverse wines on offer.
Two vineyards and wineries so close together could be expected to produce very similar products, but that is not the case here. "It was surprising how different the wines form the two vineyards was, " said tour group member Yvonne Baskeyfield.
"Both were excellent but they showed that not everything with the same label is the same."
While at Renzaglia it was time for lunch, and everyone was provided with a locally sourced grazing box lunch thanks to Pick Of The Bunch in Oberon.
Renzaglia's web site is at https://renzagliawines.com.au/
The final stop was to the Bathurst Grange Distillery on O'Connell Road where the group had a tour of the distillery and a presentation by the very knowledgeable Nick into the process of making gin and whisky. There was some amazement at the information that while it took several years to make a whisky it only needed a couple of weeks to make gin. Some of the botanicals used to flavour gin were passed around for the group to smell and taste. The group then moved to the bar for some enthusiastic tasting of the various gins and whiskies on offer.
You can see more about the Bathurst Grange Distillery at https://www.bathurstgrange.com.au/
The Field to Forest Festival was designed to highlight the wide variety of agricultural products produced or grown around Oberon. The festival will return in 2024 to exhibit even more of the region's farm and forest produce.
