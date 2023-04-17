The final stop was to the Bathurst Grange Distillery on O'Connell Road where the group had a tour of the distillery and a presentation by the very knowledgeable Nick into the process of making gin and whisky. There was some amazement at the information that while it took several years to make a whisky it only needed a couple of weeks to make gin. Some of the botanicals used to flavour gin were passed around for the group to smell and taste. The group then moved to the bar for some enthusiastic tasting of the various gins and whiskies on offer.