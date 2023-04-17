Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

The Field to Forest Festival took in wineries and distilleries around Oberon

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated April 17 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A major event on the 2023 Field to Forest Festival was the Winemakers and Distillers Tour on Saturday, March 18. The tour was designed to showcase some of the producers of wines and spirits in the area surrounding Oberon. As the tour involved drinking alcohol at various places, everyone left their cars at home and were driven around in a small bus by Greg Simpson from Simmo's Off Road Tours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.