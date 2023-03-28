Thank you to all students who participated in our school Cross Country. Great effort and sportsmanship were shown by all. Another huge thank you to the staff for their assistance in helping the day run so smoothly and parents/carers for coming to support. Our students were presented with their ribbons at the conclusion of their races. A note for those who have qualified for Coolah will be sent home by the end of this week. Please provide consent as soon as possible if you wish for your child to attend. They will also need to be registered on the CSNSW site.