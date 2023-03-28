Thank you to Mick Deaton from Billeroy Pastures Boer Goats who has donated a buck to Oberon High School to help out a little bit. This is Arnold and he is currently six months old and is a great little addition to the school farm.
A massive congratulations to Jorja Taylor who last week was selected in the Western CHS Open Girls Soccer team. Our PDHPE teacher, Mrs Jasmin Christie-Johnston has been chosen as the coach since 2018. What a wonderful opportunity for a very talented player - we can't wait to follow Jorja's journey.
Oberon Public School participated in Harmony Week to celebrate Australia's cultural diversity. Wearing cultural dress or orange on the day, students learned about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging. It was a great celebration of multicultural Australia.
We are super excited that Oberon Public School band has started again this year! This term, band members are learning basic music skills like keeping time, playing rhythms and learning to read music by performing on tuned and untuned percussion instruments as a group. We look forward to our band developing their musical skills further and performing at school functions later in the year.
Year 4 have been very busy, both in and out of class this term. In Mathematics, we are all loving the new style of learning and enjoying the hands-on activities we get to participate in. We have just started learning about additive relations where we can recognise that the correct place value in algorithms is very important and we are using MAB blocks to assist us with this.
We enjoyed learning about Harmony Day and are in the middle of creating a display for our classroom. In visual arts we have been creating a variety of art that we can't wait to send home to show it off and we have had the pleasure of creating watercolour giraffes to display in our local Oberon Hospital. Year 4 thoroughly enjoyed hand delivering these to one of the permanent residents in the Hospital.
Like most of the other classes, we were able to participate and run in the Cross Country yesterday. Mrs Hayden is extremely proud of how all of her Year 4 students ran, encouraged one-another and never gave up, with everyone completing the whopping 2km course.
In Religion, we have been focusing on Lent and the importance of prayer, fasting and almsgiving and how if we do all three of these we will feel more fulfilled with ourselves by helping those who are less fortunate than us. It reminds us to 'let go' of the unnecessary things in our lives and focus on who and what is most important.
Thank you to all students who participated in our school Cross Country. Great effort and sportsmanship were shown by all. Another huge thank you to the staff for their assistance in helping the day run so smoothly and parents/carers for coming to support. Our students were presented with their ribbons at the conclusion of their races. A note for those who have qualified for Coolah will be sent home by the end of this week. Please provide consent as soon as possible if you wish for your child to attend. They will also need to be registered on the CSNSW site.
