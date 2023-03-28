Oberon Review
Another week of exiting education at the three schools in Oberon

By Peter Bowditch
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
Oberon High School

Thank you to Mick Deaton from Billeroy Pastures Boer Goats who has donated a buck to Oberon High School to help out a little bit. This is Arnold and he is currently six months old and is a great little addition to the school farm.

