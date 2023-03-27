Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

A dog is an essential farm worker if you want to find truffles

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:53am, first published March 27 2023 - 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When people think "farm dog", often the first thing that comes to mind is a kelpie rounding up sheep or, for those old enough to remember films from 1956, "Old Yeller" saving the family from wild animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.