The Malachi brings a new perspective to an old toy with a LEGO exhibition in Oberon

LEGO is the most popular toy in the world, but most of us think we've achieved mastery when we can successfully build a car from a boxed kit without having too many pieces left over.
Anyone attending the Oberon Brick Show at the Malachi Gilmore Hall on Saturday, March 18, would have been made to feel like a hopeless amateur after seeing the exhibit put on by Playwell Events.
Playwell take this show around the country and as Playwell representative Graham Draper says, "We love to see how involved and interested the kids are".
And it's definitely a show for kids and even parents who become youngsters again when seeing what can be done with a few plastic blocks. And by "a few", I mean sometimes tens of thousands.
The works on display ranged from amazing to awesome. It was hard to pick a favourite, but the machine built of some sort of computer and LEGO that could solve Rubik's Cube always had a crowd watching in awe.
Another one that caught attention was a model of a semi-trailer transporting a huge LEGO brick, made of LEGO, of course. "That was definitely my favourite," said Malachi owner Lucy East.
Nobody could come away from this show and still think that building things with small plastic blocks is easy. Television shows like "LEGO Masters" have driven increased interest in LEGO, but seeing some of the actual constructions in real life makes the point even better.
Lucy and Johnny East have shown yet again that the Malachi Gilmore Hall can play a vital role in Oberon's social and cultural life.
Without this space there would have been nowhere for the Brick Show to be assembled or for the people of the town to wonder at it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.