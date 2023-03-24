Testing for the mites involves washing some of the bees with alcohol which kills the bees, and seeing if any mites wash off. Results have to be submitted to the Department of Primary Industry on a frequent and regular basis. Any detection of mites is devastating for the farmer as the only treatment now is to kill all the bees on that particular site and ban reestablishing the hives for some years. Work is being done on biological control of the mites but progress is slow.