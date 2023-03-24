Kerry-ann Enger and her husband Steve were living the suburban dream in 2016 - both in good jobs, a weekend escape farm at Wiseman's Creek near Oberon and a couple of bee hives in the back yard.
Soon, more hives appeared and eventually there were more hives than can legally be occupying a suburban block, so in 2017 the decision was made - move to the farm and become beekeepers. And that's how Rusty Gate Honey was born.
The family now has 150 hives, with plans to double this number over the next few years.
The word "family" accurately describes the business, because as well as the parents their three sons, Patrick (8), Thomas (9) and James (5) all love to work with bees.
"After my third son, James, was born I decided it was time to become a full time farmer," Kerry-ann Enger said.
"It's amazing what the kids know about bees. They love them, and can tell the differences between queens, drones and workers as well as knowing all sorts of other things about them.
"Luckily, none of the family is allergic to bee stings, but we keep an EpiPen handy in case a visitor to the farm gets stung and suffers a reaction."
Wiseman's Creek seems to have just the right mixture of flowering trees to produce excellent honey, with the predominate yellow box being supported by a variety of other eucalypts and flowering plants.
Like all farmers, the Engers face obstacles and problems that "the townsfolk never know", to quote Banjo Patterson.
Something that must concern any honey producer is the threat of the varroa mite. As Rusty Gate is a static farm and doesn't move the hives around to chase seasonal flowers their risk is lower, but regular testing is still required.
Testing for the mites involves washing some of the bees with alcohol which kills the bees, and seeing if any mites wash off. Results have to be submitted to the Department of Primary Industry on a frequent and regular basis. Any detection of mites is devastating for the farmer as the only treatment now is to kill all the bees on that particular site and ban reestablishing the hives for some years. Work is being done on biological control of the mites but progress is slow.
"It's our biggest worry," Kerry-ann said. "One infestation and we are out of business and can't even start again for years."
The 2019/2020 bush fires presented another problem. Although the hives weren't directly affected by fire they were exposed to the heavy smoke that filled the air around Oberon from the Gospers Mount and Kanangra-Boyd fires. Beekeepers use smoke to calm the bees when working on the hives and the bush fire smoke had the same effect. The bees cluster in the hives, become inactive and stop producing honey. The smoke doesn't affect the taste of the honey, just the amount produced, so the fires had a big impact on Rusty Gate just as the farm was building up production levels.
Rusty Gate Honey isn't widely available but can be found in stores if you look hard enough (Eclectopia in Oberon has it for sale) and the search is worth the trouble. It's delicious, and buying it supports a local business. And that's a win for everyone.
