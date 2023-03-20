Oberon Tigers Junior Rugby League had a bit of a fright recently, when registrations for this year's competition were coming in so slowly that there was a real possibility that no teams could be formed.
An extended deadline for registrations worked and there will be enough players for teams for seven, nine and ten year olds and possibly other age grades as well.
Junior sport is essential if there is to be any senior sport in the future, but it also teaches children teamwork and keeps them fit. It seems that all junior football codes are having difficulty attracting players.
"We've really got no idea why it can be so difficult to get players," Coach Spiro Kavalieros said.
"One possibility is the recent publicity given to head injuries and concussion, but the kids play a version of the game where there is little or no tackling. Still, I can see why the parents can be worried."
There is a large amount of publicity at the moment about head injuries in the various football codes, with court action in Victoria against the AFL, Rugby Union changing the rules about tackling and the NRL proposing changes to the time a player must spend away from the game after a head injury.
With a story almost every day in the sports pages of the papers or in the sports news on TV it is no surprise that parents might be concerned about their children's health.
"We make the game as safe as possible for the youngsters and we can assure parents that everything is done to eliminate the possibility of injury," Kavalieros said.
Another possible cause of low participation might simply be time. Everyone is busy with work, home life and looking after the other children in the family so it can be difficult for parents to find the time to take their kids around to sporting events. This also contributes to the other shortage faced by many junior sports - officials.
Traditionally, the volunteers needed for any junior sport to keep going (coaches, referees, ground staff on the day, etc) have been the parents. All it requires is a Working With Children certificate, and these are free for volunteers, and the desire to help.
To volunteer or to find out more about how you or your kids can participate see the club's Facebook page. Competition starts in late April so there's still time to get involved.
