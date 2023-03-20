Important extension for Oberon Children's Centre

A further $761,736 has been added to an original $852,010 for Oberon Children's Centre's extension project thanks to the NSW Government.
Work is about to begin on major extensions at the Oberon Children's Centre that will include a multipurpose community building with therapy rooms, a kitchen, a children's play space, and a play area for children aged three to five years
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole met with centre director Karina Evans on the proposed site situated next to the current facility.
Mr Toole said the extensions will allow for growth in the centre.
"Oberon Children's Centre was a successful applicant of over $1.6 million to construct this extension," he said.
"Even more children in Oberon will have access to a top-quality early childhood education, which will set them up for life."
According to Karina Evans, the project will secure local jobs for extra staff at the centre plus work for local tradesman to construct the extension.
"We want to keep as much of this project local as possible," she said.
"The extension will create new opportunities at the facility, and we look forward to expanding our offerings to the Oberon community."
