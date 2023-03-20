Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Important extension for Oberon Children's Centre

By Newsroom
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXTENSION: Board President Shereen Kumar, Centre Director Karina Evans and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with children who attend the centre.

A further $761,736 has been added to an original $852,010 for Oberon Children's Centre's extension project thanks to the NSW Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.