JUDE Stuart says she has often driven past the hall in the village of Black Springs, south of Bathurst, and wondered what it was like inside.
She'll get her chance to find out when the band Argyle play later this month during a night of Celtic music and dance.
Ms Stuart - a former Oberon High teacher who now lives in Goulburn - is part of the group of musicians who make up Argyle, described as a Ceilidh band.
"Ceilidh", she said, refers to a social event with Scottish and Irish music, singing and traditional dance.
"The great thing about this band is that they call the dances," Black Springs Community Association president Leon Dwyer said.
"They actually tell you how to do the dances on the night, so there's really no need for anyone to feel they can't join in.
"There will be a few old favourites that most of us oldies will know anyway, like the Barn Dance and the Pride of Erin. There'll be something for everyone."
The night of Celtic music and dance in the village will be held on Friday, March 24.
"We have a strong tradition of dances here at Black Springs," local Kerry Gibbons said.
"We can all remember many happy nights spent dancing and yarning at the Black Springs dances.
"Now that the hall has been refurbished, we are set to have a really good night of music and entertainment that everyone in the community can enjoy.
"It's always great to see the young kids join in and it brings the older ones out, too, ready to have a good time."
Black Springs Community Association secretary Michelle Swaan said the hall had recently been refurbished.
"We have lovely new bathrooms and the hall has been relined, so the acoustics are really good," she said.
"The kitchen was updated a couple of years ago, so the hall is in great condition.
"The hall has been underutilised for a while now, so we hope people will come out on the night and help us make the most of it."
Organisers say the evening at the hall will be starting early (6.30pm) so the littlies don't have to be out too late and neither do their grandparents.
They say a piper has been enticed to perform for a few minutes, which should add to the atmosphere, and there's a hope that highland dancers will be part of the night as well.
Organisers say entry to the dance will be $25 per adult, with children to be admitted without charge.
Patrons are encouraged to bring a basket supper, and tea and coffee will be provided.
Tickets will be available at the door, but those who want to ensure a spot at a table are asked to phone Ceanne Barron on 0473 328 577 or Kerry Gibbons on 0418 358 129.
