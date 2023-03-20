In A grade Hamish Anderson had a wonderful start with a round of 72/68 to win A grade, Rob McGrath wasn't far behind with his round of 73/69. In B grade Eric Whalan showed just how good he is despite his physical limitations. Eric had a round of 78/65 to lead B grade, and Bart Fitzpatrick was the next closest with a good round of 81/68. Dennis O'Connell was the dark horse in C grade with one of his best-ever rounds. Dennis had 78/60 to give himself a good cushion from the rest of the field. Dave Campbell had a fine round of 98/65 to be runner-up.