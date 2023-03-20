Oberon Review
Another week of competitions for Oberon's men and women golfers

By Barry Lang and Elizabeth Pollock
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:42pm, first published March 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Men's Golf

Thursday golf was popular this week, twenty-one players teed off on a warm autumn day. Peter Ryan was back after a few weeks away and showed just how good he is with a wonderful score of 31 points. Dave Zhou was the runner-up with 29 points. Balls went to Hugh O'Neil, Harold Lyme, Mick Mooney, Irene Bishop and Darren Gordon.

