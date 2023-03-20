Thursday golf was popular this week, twenty-one players teed off on a warm autumn day. Peter Ryan was back after a few weeks away and showed just how good he is with a wonderful score of 31 points. Dave Zhou was the runner-up with 29 points. Balls went to Hugh O'Neil, Harold Lyme, Mick Mooney, Irene Bishop and Darren Gordon.
Saturday was hot and dry for the first round of the Championship. There was a great field of 49 players in A, B, & C grades. The course is in good shape considering the dry weather lately. The greens and surrounds and tees are in fine shape.
Scoring was very good in all three grades and after the first round, some of the players stand out in their grades.
In A grade Hamish Anderson had a wonderful start with a round of 72/68 to win A grade, Rob McGrath wasn't far behind with his round of 73/69. In B grade Eric Whalan showed just how good he is despite his physical limitations. Eric had a round of 78/65 to lead B grade, and Bart Fitzpatrick was the next closest with a good round of 81/68. Dennis O'Connell was the dark horse in C grade with one of his best-ever rounds. Dennis had 78/60 to give himself a good cushion from the rest of the field. Dave Campbell had a fine round of 98/65 to be runner-up.
The second round was played on Sunday and the groups were seeded in each grade with the top four in each grade playing together. Kim Rawlings had one of his best rounds in some time to win A Grade with a score of 72/63. Alan Cairney came in as runner-up with a fine round of 78/72. Mick English came good to win B Grade with a fine score of 79/65, and Laurie Murphy was runner up with a round of 82/69.
In C grade Shannon Foley was showing the boys just how you play golf. Shannon had a round of 88/67 to win C grade, Sam Gascoigne was the runner-up with a round of 84/68. On Sunday there was a rare feat performed. Four of our golfers had eagles on one day in the same competition. Hamish Anderson and Andrew Yeo eagled the third hole, Chris Kalos eagled the 16th hole and Alan Cairney eagled the 18th hole.
After two rounds the leader in A grade is Rob McGrath on 152 followed by Alan Cairney on 156. In B Grade Eric Whalan lead on 162, followed by Neil Whalan on 164. In C grade the leader is Dennis O'Connell on 171 followed by Sam Gascoigne on 174.
Next week the Championship continues on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26.
Two photos are attached, one with Sundays winner and runner-up Alan Cairney and Kim Rawlings and the other of Saturday's winner Dennis O'Connell and Laurie Murphy
On Wednesday, March 15 the ladies had a very successful "Pink Day" as a fund raiser for the Cancer Council. A considerable amount of money was raised as a result of some very "innovative" fines. Thanks Sue and Katie for organising this event.
The winners on the day were Katie Graham with 57 Stableford points, closely followed by Sue Webb with 55. A fair way back at 47 points were Glennie McGrath, Stella McGrath and Elizabeth Pollock for 3rd place.
Nearest the Pins were Stella McGrath (Division 1) and Elizabeth Pollock (Division 2) on the 9th hole with Sue Webb (Division 1) and Glennie McGrath (Division 2) on the 18th hole.
There is a change in the Programme for Wednesday March 29. Instead of an 18 hole Golf N.S.W. Ambrose event, it will now be a Stableford.
Wednesday April 5 is our usual 18 hole Stroke round for the Monthly Medal, kindly sponsored by Bowyer & Livermore, and the 3rd Round of the Golf N.S.W. Medal.
