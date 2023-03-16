Oberon Review
Plans are being made to turn waste materials into natural gas at the Borg plant in Oberon

By Peter Bowditch
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:00am
One of the pieces of information that came out of the recent gas disruption in Oberon was the large amount of natural gas that is needed to keep the Borg plant operating.

Local News

