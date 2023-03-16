One of the pieces of information that came out of the recent gas disruption in Oberon was the large amount of natural gas that is needed to keep the Borg plant operating.
The amount of gas used by the plant far exceeds the residential and other commercial use in the town and is obviously a significant cost to the business.
To ease this problem, the company is proposing to build a plant to process waste materials to produce methane, which would then be used to replace some of the purchased gas.
Creating methane from waste products is not a new idea and landfill waste sites have been tapped for methane for many years, although it is sometimes simply burnt off as methane is a far more destructive greenhouse gas than the carbon dioxide resulting from burning.
Any facility designed to process waste and garbage from elsewhere must be of concern to local residents and an example of this is the opposition for waste-to-energy proposals at Wallerawang and Mt Piper near Lithgow.
Read more:
Those projects were to burn waste to produce electricity rather than digest it to produce gas, but the objections are the same increased traffic, possibly dangerous goods being transported, air pollution and community health.
"The whole Biogas facility will only benefit Borg by reducing their in house costs, and it may put our community at risk with further pollution, toxins, odours and further stress and congestion to our road infrastructure," said Oberon resident Helen Hayden.
"There are many issues that Borg fail to see that may impact residents, schools, aged care and other business. Its one thing to be a big employer and another to actually care about the community in which you are situated.
"The community consultation process needs to be more than just a letterbox drop, and they also should not be relying on our council to give advice on how to consult with community."
The proposal certainly seems to offer potential benefits to companies across the Borg group.
The proposed facility would be managed by Borg subsidiary reDirect, a company already involved in the recycling industry including handling and processing some of the material that would be input to the biogas digester. A byproduct of the process will be suitable to use as fertiliser and would be taken up by another Borg company, Bettergrow which already provides a waste to fertiliser service.
Another recipient of the solid and liquid output would be Plantation Pine Products who would use it to fertilise pine forests. Australian Panel Products will have an outlet for some of the waste from particle board manufacture and would also benefit from the gas produced by the plant.
Attempts to get some comments from Borg about the proposal were thwarted by telephone problems, but there will be community information sessions and there is comprehensive information about the proposal on the reDirect web site
The community information sessions will be at the Oberon Showground on Wednesday, March 29, between 9 and 11am and 2:30 and 5:30pm and everyone is welcome to come along to ask questions. As this has been declared a State Significant Project, Oberon Council has no part in the approval process.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.