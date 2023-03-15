Oberon's emergency services had a busy night on the evening of Tuesday, March 14.
Emergency services responded to a "domestic garage fire" where a barbecue had been used to cook inside a garage, caught alight and was seconds away from spreading to the house.
A working smoke alarm inside the house alerted the occupants to the fire and then along with a member of the public who happened to be at the right place at the right time the family extinguished the fire before emergency services arrived.
Firefighters checked the ceiling for any fire extension, conducted atmospheric checks and ventilated the house to make it safe.
Firefighters also saw to first aid for two young boys before the ambulance arrived when they were checked for smoke inhalation and treated for shock.
"This is a timely reminder heading into some colder weather to keep looking while cooking, outdoor cooking equipment needs to be used outdoors and only working smoke alarms save lives," said Keven Verhoeven, Station Commander at Oberon's fire station.
"Without working smoke alarms in your house, you and your family could go to sleep tonight and never wake up again. The intent isn't to scare you nor is this an over sensationalisation, this is some truth coming from someone who has seen their fair share of house fires go both ways.
"If you have a working smoke alarm in your house, you are twice as likely to survive a house fire."
As well as the crew from Fire and Rescue and the ambulance, Police and a team from the Rural Fire Service also attended the incident.
