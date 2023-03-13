Career rewards as a good shearer

"I just want to beat my brother," Ricky McMahon said, when explaining why he was attending the AWI-sponsored shearing school held in the Newington woolshed, Harden.
He is pictured with AWI shearing trainer Josh Clayton.
Based in Oberon, Mr McMahon has his ticket as a diesel mechanic, but sees a more rewarding future in the shearing industry.
His brother Jake is currently shearing in New Zealand as an AWI Golden Shears Ambassador, with his partner Molly Rose a 'gun' wool handler, and they have been an enormous inspiration for Mr McMahon.
"I can see shearing as a great career, the money is unreal and you can get to travel," he said.
"I could get jobs in the mines, but the fly in-fly out doesn't appeal."
Mr McMahon said that once he gets some training and experience as a shearer, there will be lots of opportunities for work around his home town.
"I would also like to get into a few big sheds for the fun and experience," he said.
"This school has shown me how to make shearing easy which takes a lot of the hardwork out of it."
Mr McMahon has ambitions of owning his own farm, and sees shearing as the best way he can get started.
"You need to have some sort of high income job and positive debt," he said.
"Learning to shear properly should set me up."
Mr McMahon was one of 14 learner shearers who were under instruction from AWI instructors Ian Elkins and Josh Clayton.
"We had 40 applicants which is an indication there is interest in the shearing industry despite the sometimes negative comments," Mr Clayton said.
"We start with showing them little tricks to make shearing easy and take them through all the basics."
He is targeting multi-stand sheds to engage more learners and intends to make the Newington shed an annual event.
"We have been appreciative of Paul O'Connor lending his shed, the facilities are tremendous the sheep were good shearing," Mr Clayton said.
"We also had the support of Moses and Sons and Heiniger Australia who supplied combs and cutters with handpieces."
Mr Clayton said his is please to be able to turn his experience in the shearing industry to encourage others to take it up as a worthwhile career.
"I tell them about the opportunities for travel, not just in Australia but also overseas, the financial gain and the chance to meet the top shearers," he said.
"I think it is an exciting time to be a learner shearer."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
