THE order of the ballot paper has been set for the seat of Bathurst ahead of the March 25 NSW election.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Craig Sinclair, who had not been named publicly prior to the ballot draw on March 9, nabbed the top spot.
Position one is generally sought-after because it is considered to be an advantage if disengaged voters simply number the boxes in the order they appear on the ballot paper (known as a donkey vote).
Mr Sinclair was one of four candidates to be publicly revealed through the ballot draw process after either being unannounced or keeping a very low profile in the lead up to the election.
The order of candidates on the ballot paper will be as follows:
Ms Nankervis was the only candidate to appear at the ballot draw on Thursday.
She said she was pleased to get the second spot, but admits there probably won't be an advantage for her in the order.
"I'm delighted to be in the second place. I'm just underneath the Shooters and Fishers candidate," she said.
"I wasn't sure who was running, and it's good to find out who those other candidates are, because the only people who'd gone public at this point were Cameron Shaw for Labor, Paul Toole for the Nationals, me, and Martin Ticehurst over in Lithgow.
"I'm delighted to be at the number two spot. I don't think it's going to be that significant in terms of deciding who is going to get that little edge you sometimes get from donkey voters. Not many people donkey vote."
While the election will be held on March 25, voters will have the opportunity to vote from as early as March 18 when pre-poll commences.
Early voting centres for the Bathurst electorate can be found on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
