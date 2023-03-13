Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says a re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government will invest $5 million in an upgrade of Oberon Multipurpose Service (MPS).
Mr Toole said the $5 million investment would see improvements to the emergency department and a necessary upgrade to the security infrastructure at the health facility including new airlock doors.
"This will be a major win for the Oberon community," Mr Toole said.
"The upgrade to Oberon MPS will deliver enhanced and flexible care with major improvements to ED and security of the facility."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the NSW Liberal and Nationals are committed to future-proofing health care in bush, and this upgrade will ensure the health needs of the Oberon community and surrounds are met now and into the future.
"On top of investing in improvements to Oberon MPS' emergency department and security, this government is also investing in our workforce," Mrs Taylor said.
"Through the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's $883 million regional health incentive scheme, 16 staff have been recruited or are been retained at Oberon MPS. This includes registered nurses, enrolled nurses and nurse managers - all of who will benefit from this investment."
Oberon MPS is an 18-bed facility that provides a range of services including 24-hour emergency department, inpatient acute/sub-acute beds, aged care services, Primary and Community Health, Child and Family services, Medical imaging and Pathology.
