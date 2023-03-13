Oberon Review
Upgrade on the way for Oberon MPS if Coalition is re-elected

Updated March 14 2023 - 9:37am, first published 8:58am
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says a re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government will invest $5 million in an upgrade of Oberon Multipurpose Service (MPS).

