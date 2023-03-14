Oberon High School recently held an assembly to celebrate the achievements of their students. Positive Behaviour for Learning draw was held, and the focus has been wearing the correct uniform to school each day.
Macey Lane was presented with a Director's Award for excellent achievement in Years 7 and 8, and for being successful in achieving a Harding Miller Foundation Scholarship. Only 159 scholarships were awarded from over 700 applications.
Kobi Hotham received the Kind Citizen Award. This award is earned by being a kind and helpful member of the school community and a positive peer mentor and role model.
SRC committee and athletics champions were also recognised.
Oberon Public School students in 3/4C have been diving headfirst into the world of robotics with Dash Bots! They've been learning how to program and control their robots to perform all sorts of fun and engaging tasks, from navigating through obstacle courses to dancing to their favourite songs. We can't wait to see what these future engineers and programmers come up with next!
Our Year 5/6 Students certainly had a wonderful experience joining with around 5000 other students from across NSW for a Young Leaders Day at the International Convention & Exhibition Centre at Darling Harbour. Guest speakers included high profile sportspersons, an inventor, a comedian but most significant of all was the Governor General, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley. They all inspired the students (and teachers) with their personal stories of leadership and the important qualities required to be a good person. A brilliant day was had by all!
In Year 3 we have been learning about data and probability. We have all enjoyed playing mini launch games at the beginning of each lesson. Every student is very excited each day for the launch to begin and all students look forward to this part of their Mathematics lesson. Over the past fortnight we have played some fantastic and engaging games such as Nameo, Greedy pig, lucky dip, musical chairs and Sneaky Snakes.
All of these games give students a real time example of the probability of something happening and provide an opportunity to gather data to make informed opinions and decisions. Students have also been learning about the history of probability and data, and how data is not just used to keep track of scores in a game. Data is also interpreted to make decisions. We have been researching how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples use changes in the environment to make decisions about food sources and shelter.
