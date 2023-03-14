Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Another full week of learning and activities at the schools in Oberon

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated March 15 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oberon High School

Oberon High School recently held an assembly to celebrate the achievements of their students. Positive Behaviour for Learning draw was held, and the focus has been wearing the correct uniform to school each day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.