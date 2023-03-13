A new shop has just opened in Oberon and it certainly isn't like anything the town has seen before.
Chrissie O'Neill and Lyn Martin opened Eclectopia at 177B Oberon Street, next to the newsagent. It isn't their first shop because they had a store in Taralga from 2016 and then in Crookwell.
"We have now relocated to our hometown of Oberon in the NSW Central Tablelands and we look forward to meeting you when you stop by," the owners said.
It's a bit hard to categorise the store. It's not quite a gift shop or a food outlet or a craft store or an art gallery or a bookshop. It's all of those. It's like a small combination of department store and street market.
As it says on the Eclectopia web site, the aim is "To source artisan products with the quality that will last and be enjoyed. To meet and build friendships with customers and to provide a relaxing place to shop."
The emphasis is on Australian and particularly local products. "There are great things made in Australia and in the regions and we want to bring those products to the widest range of shoppers," O'Neill said.
One Australian product comes from Saturday Night Pasta and bears the wonderful statement "Made in Australia from at least 100% Australian ingredients". An example of local produce is honey from Rusty Gate Honey at Wiseman's Creek.
The store was quite busy on its first day, which suggests that it's something the town has been missing. "I came into town to buy the paper and thought I'd look in to see what this is all about. It's impressive and just the sort of new business that Oberon needs," said Oberon resident Dave McMurray.
The only problem on the day was with a new an unfamiliar Point of Sale and inventory system but everyone's had that problem with new software and the waiting customer (second for the day) was patient and understanding.
And where does the name "Eclectopia" come from? It's a combination of "eclectic" from the Greek meaning "choice" and "utopia" from the title of Sir Thomas More's 1516 book of the same name. More stated that it was derived from the Greek words for "good place". So the store is a good place to make choices from a range of options. Perfect.
