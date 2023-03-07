Oberon Review

More money is coming to fix Oberon's roads

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:06am
A recent quick poll of Oberon residents brought up the condition of our roads as probably the most important issue in the coming state election, so it's hardly a surprise that both sides of politics are making promises. The latest from Candidate Paul Toole is a grant to fix some of the roads.

Local News

