A recent quick poll of Oberon residents brought up the condition of our roads as probably the most important issue in the coming state election, so it's hardly a surprise that both sides of politics are making promises. The latest from Candidate Paul Toole is a grant to fix some of the roads.
There have been several such grants over recent times, but the latest is $3 million from the government's $500 million Fixing Local Roads program.
Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam said the funding is very welcome.
"Our roads have taken a beating and the recent injections of funding from the NSW Government is making it possible for our council to get on with repairing roads that locals use every day," Mayor Kellam said.
"After the devastating impacts of severe drought, COVID-19, bushfires and flooding events, better regional roads in the Oberon region will help businesses revitalise and grow."
Another issue affecting the region is the proposal for a road tunnel between Blackheath and Hartley. Although this is being promised as a means to at least partially address the traffic problems on the Great Western Highway, funding has only been mentioned for the initial work without any estimates of the full cost being revealed.
Opposition Leader Chris Minns has said that if his party is elected to government the tunnel idea will be scrapped for the time being, with the money saved being spent elsewhere on roads.
One interesting fact about regional roads has come out of the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, a federal government body which collects statistics about all forms of transport.
During 2022 there were 1193 deaths on roads across Australia, a rise of five per cent over 2021. The concern for people living outside the major metropolitan areas was that 776 of those deaths (65 per cent of the total) occurred on regional roads.
Putting even more emphasis on the numbers, for every 100,000 people living in a regional area, 10.6 motorists died - more than double the national average of 4.56 and almost five times the metropolitan average of 2.24.
There are probably some good reasons for the disparity, higher speeds, greater average trip distances and times being examples, but the condition of the roads has to be a major contributor.
Anything that can be done to improve regional roads will not only be a benefit to the transport industry and people sick of dodging potholes but could also save lives.
