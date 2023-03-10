In the middle of 2022 I received an invitation to be a co-driver in a rally. I didn't know the driver, although it later came out that we had both been at the wedding of one of my navigators back in history. I thought about it for about a microsecond and said "Yes". I bought a helmet, got a competition licence and thought about how much had changed in the decades since I'd last occupied the second chair. Once in the car (which was twice as powerful and almost twice as fast as anything I'd been in before) it took me until the driver changed into third gear to be right back where I'd been. Hooked.