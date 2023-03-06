The February Garden Showcase winner is Reid Evans at 21 Oberon Street. The owners have developed their tiered garden full of flowering perennials including some impressive dahlias, which can be appreciated and enjoyed even at a distance.
The weather over recent weeks went from lots of rain to hot and dry, but Oberon's gardeners always manage to make the best of conditions, and have thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of the last month of summer.
This month's Garden Showcase once again demonstrates that we can still work through anything that mother nature provides us, and the winner had to survive a very heavy hail storm that threatened to strip the flowers and leaves off everything. Even after that, the garden was exceptional.
The town garden of Reid Evans at 21 Oberon St, demonstrates a peaceful flow of colour and mastery of a sloping site.
It's always a head turner coming into Oberon from the Duckmaloi side to take a sneak peek of what is blooming. The Garden Club offers thanks for the hard work and pride Reid shows in presenting a picture for all to see when driving or strolling past.
"It's the end of the season so the garden isn't perfect," Evans said.
"But I've got some ideas for different plants and I might even win again next year.
"Thanks to the Garden Club for selecting me, and I've already been getting calls saying congratulations. The contest is a wonderful thing for the town."
The Oberon Garden Showcase is supported by the Oberon Council, with a $100 Shop Local voucher on its way to Mr Evans. If you see (or own!) a garden which you think is worthy of nomination for Showcase, contact Lexi (0410 530 698), Rosalie (0413 360 800) or Susan (0438 264 857) by March 15th.
The Shop Local vouchers can be used for purchases in any of Oberon's shops, and in fact in any outlet in the Oberon LGA or postcode 2787.
Please take the time to look at these beautiful gardens, but remember to view from the street only.
