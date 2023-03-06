Oberon Review

Oberon Garden Club picks a winner for the February Garden Showcase

PB
By Peter Bowditch
March 6 2023
The February Garden Showcase winner is Reid Evans at 21 Oberon Street. The owners have developed their tiered garden full of flowering perennials including some impressive dahlias, which can be appreciated and enjoyed even at a distance.

